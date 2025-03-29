Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane shows off baby bump during light pregnancy workout session

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos's family is growing. The couple announced in Dec. 2024 that they are expecting their second baby together, and since then, Jane has actively shared her pregnancy journey on her social media channels.

On Friday, Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane, gave a rare glimpse of her light pregnancy workout session. She reposted a stunning picture with her friend from her gym session in a glamorous red gym outfit paired with white sports shoes. She posed for a mirror selfie with her friend.

Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane gives a glimpse into her workout sessions amidst her pregnancy. (Credits: IG/@sarahjane)

On Thursday, Dak Prescott also shared adorable pictures recapping the beautiful moments of his life. He posted photos of his elder daughter, Margaret Jane, and some snaps of Sarah, his dog, and other cherished moments.

"Wouldn’t Trade These Days!," Prescott wrote.

Sarah Jane shared the post on her Instagram story with her 122K followers, along with a two-word beautiful caption that reads:

"My Love❤️‍🔥"

Sarah Jane reposted her fiancee Dak Prescott's Instagram story. (Credits: IG/@sarahjane)

Prescott is trying to keep his life on track on or off the field. During this NFL offseason, he is enjoying time with his fiancée. The couple had their first child in Feb. 2024 and are ready to welcome a new addition to their family in 2025.

Dak Prescott's fiancée enjoys a "girl dinner"

Sarah Jane Ramos is known for her very active presence on Instagram. On Friday, she shared another Instagram story of her dinner date. She reshared an IG story of her friend, Halle Woodard, with the caption saying:

"Girl dinner"

Still from Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane's Instagram story. (Credits: IG/@sarahjane)

While announcing their pregnancy in Dec. 2024, Sarah Jane and Dak Prescott revealed in an interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit that the second baby, a daughter - whose middle name would be Rayne - is due on May 22, 2025. However, they kept the baby's full name a secret.

