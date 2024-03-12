Dak Prescott files lawsuit over $100,000,000 extortion plot against false sexual assault allegation: report

Dak Prescott remains with the Dallas Cowboys even if the free agency period for the 2024 NFL season starts. However, he and the Cowboys must focus on their preparations to do better than their disappointing finish in 2023.

Therefore, any distraction won’t help their preparations for the upcoming season. However, the three-time Pro Bowler must deal with a legal matter. As Dallas Morning News’ Michael Gehlken tweeted:

“Cowboys QB Dak Prescott filed a lawsuit today in Collin County, accusing a woman of making a false sexual-assault allegation in attempt to extort $100 million from him, his lawyer announced. According to the lawsuit, the incident is alleged to have occurred in early 2017.”

As shared by Gehlken, here’s the statement from Prescott’s lawyer, Levi McCarthern:

“Mr. Prescott — a new father to a baby girl — has great empathy for survivors of sexual assault. He fervently believes that all perpetrators of such crimes should be punished to the fullest extent of the law.”

“To be clear, Mr. Prescott has never engaged in any nonconsensual, sexual conduct with anyone. Lies hurt. Especially malicious lies. We will not allow the Defendant and her legal team to profit from this attempt to extort millions from Mr. Prescott.”

According to a March 12 article written by DailyMail’s Alex Raskin, the woman accusing Dak Prescott shared that the alleged incident occurred at the back of an SUV in 2017, his second year in the NFL.

While Prescott did not deny having intercourse with the accuser, he explained in his filing that he was single at that time and that the woman’s behavior was “consistent with being involved with only consensual actions with Mr. Prescott.”

Prescott’s filing also states that he didn’t hear anything negative about their interaction from nearly a decade ago, which tells of the defendants’ motives.

Will Dak Prescott get a contract extension?

While Prescott is the longest-tenured starting quarterback, the 2024 season will be the final campaign under his four-year, $160 million contract. He will earn a $29 million base salary and a $5 million roster bonus this year.

His performance in the upcoming season will determine whether the Cowboys will give him another contract extension. Surpassing what he accomplished in 2023 should attract several suitors once his deal expires.

Therefore, the best time to complete a contract extension between the two parties is before the 2024 season begins. Otherwise, the Cowboys risk letting him walk away next offseason for nothing.