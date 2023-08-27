The Dallas Cowboys surprised everyone on Friday night when they traded for Trey Lance. The NFC East team sent a 2024 fourth-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers to get the former third overall pick.

Many believed that Cowboys owner Jerry Jones was looking to replace Dak Prescott and wanted Lance to take over in a few years. Jones later confirmed that he did not consult with Prescott or Mike McCarthy before making the trade.

After last night's preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Dak Prescott was asked about the Trey Lance trade, and he respects the team's decision.

Dak Prescott is ready to welcome Trey Lance to Cowboys

Here's what Prescott said when asked about why Jerry Jones didn't communicate with him prior to the trade as per Todd Archer of ESPN:

"I can't say that I necessarily expected (a heads up), no," Prescott said. "I understand though that that's business. I understand that they're probably on a timeline, they need to get something done."

"He felt like that strengthened this team and, yeah, ready to welcome (Lance) and, yeah, I mean knowing the strength of the quarterback room that we have. Honestly right now, my heart and my mind is with Will. So it's a tough situation, honestly. Love that guy to death over there."

""I mean obviously understand it's a business," Prescott said. "That's a first-round talent and you're always trying to make your team better. But that was the front office so we're going to welcome him as we do any teammate and hopefully he just makes us better and we're going to continue to get back at it and know that we've got one goal as a team."

Dak Prescott has always been a great leader for the Dallas Cowboys and will make Lance better. It's unlikely that Lance will play this season, as it was confirmed by Jerry Jones, which is why Cooper Rush is expected to stay on the team.

However, things could change next year, if Trey Lance gets better. The Cowboys owner isn't scared of making bold decisions, and if Prescott doesn't play well in the playoffs this season, we could be seeing shouts for Lance to become their starting quarterback.

Prescott will be a free agent in 2025, and the inclusion of Lance gives more edge to the franchise when the contract negotiations take place.

