Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will face the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 9. They are currently 5-2, but a win against the Eagles will provide them an opportunity to win the division.

The Cowboys have often struggled in defeating good teams, but surprisingly, they have been pretty good against the Eagles with Prescott. So far in his career, the Cowboys quarterback has a record of 8-3 against the Eagles.

Dak Prescott is once again confident heading into Week 9's game against the Eagles and recently discussed how he has had success against them. As per Jon Machota, here's what Prescott said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“It’s just a good atmosphere for football, honestly. I guess you could say growing up in the SEC, a lot of different venues and stadiums that you can feel it when you get near the stadium."

"Eat, sleep, breathe the game of football, the fans’ excitement, the atmosphere, the close games, the energy. When you walk into (Lincoln Financial Field), it’s no different."

"It feels like some of those old Saturday nights, fans are going to get loud, you gotta make sure your communication is top notch. And then it’s always fun getting a win up there.”

In his 11 appearances against the Philadelphia Eagles, Prescott has thrown for 2,757 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions with a passer rating of 98.9. He'll hope to have another dominant outing in a game that holds great importance.

It will be interesting to see how the Eagles' defense performs against the Cowboys. Their secondary has been exploited in recent weeks, but with Kevin Byard, they hope to be better.

Expand Tweet

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys need a win against a team like Eagles

Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys

As previously stated, Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have dominated against inferior competition. However, when they faced a better team like the San Francisco 49ers, they were completely outplayed and lost 42-10.

Prescott has thrown for 1,637 yards, 10 touchdowns, and five interceptions in seven games this season, with a passer rating of 97.8. He threw three interceptions against the 49ers and looked like a shell of himself.

Going up against the Eagles, Prescott and the team have a great chance to silence the critics. However, if they lose by a large margin again, questions will be raised about their chances of making it to the Super Bowl.