Dak Prescott gets honest on adjusting to George Pickens 2 months after Cowboys move: "I've dealt with trades before"

After a few seasons with a clear lack of top talent at the wide receiver position, QB Dak Prescott finally has two elite wide receivers on his offensive unit. Although CeeDee Lamb is one of the best wide receivers in all of football, the Cowboys have lacked a true WR2 opposite Lamb for the past few years.

Due to this, Lamb has consistently been double teamed by opposing defensive units and Prescott has been caught at times trying to force the ball to Lamb, even if the pass was not there.

On July 8, Prescott was asked to give his opinion about his newest wide receiver and made clear that he was excited to get to work with George Pickens, given his elite talent and ability to separate from defenders. The clip of the media appearance was posted on the social media platform X by NFL analyst Jon Machota of 'The Athletic'.

"As I said, having dealt with trades before, Amari Cooper, Brandin Cooks. I mean, you turn on that guy's [George Pickens] tape. He's getting separation. You know, when he's not getting the ball at times and when he doesn't have that separation, he's still making the catches that, it's not going to be hard. For me it's about getting the ball near that guy and let him go be George Pickens." Prescott said.

Will the Dallas Cowboys improve in 2025 with George Pickens?

Pickens is an elite NFL wide receiver and should help take some of the offensive pressure off of Prescott and Lamb. Last year, Pickens had 59 receptions for 900 receiving yards and three receiving touchdowns. He is a great separator, a top route runner, and can extend the field with his great pace and speed.

With Dak Prescott now healthy heading into the new campaign, there is an expectation that the Cowboys will have one of the most dynamic and high scoring offensive units in the entire National Football League. As is clear from Prescott's recent comments, he is excited about having Pickens on the Cowboys roster and is ready to get to work with his newest star teammate.

