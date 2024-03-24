Dak Prescott may be waiting for his new contract extension with the Dallas Cowboys but is waiting to celebrate his daughter's one-month birthday.

He reposted an Instagram story of his girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos, who shared a four-image collage with their daughter and the quarterback. She captioned the story:

"One month down with the love of our lives"

Prescott was quick to repost it on his page, captioning it:

"One Month Down... 4EVER To GO (with a heart emoji)"

Dak Prescott's girlfriend Sarah Jane celebrate daughter's one month birthday

Dak Prescott recently got candid on becoming a father to his daughter Margaret Jane Rose Prescott and the change in his perspective.

“I feel different,” Prescott said. “I guess especially when you wake up in the morning and you see that baby.

"You understand that responsibility. Everything that I’ve always wanted for myself but you want that for somebody else even more. Yeah, it’s special.”

He talked about changing "a handful" of his baby daughter's diapers and joked about passing up the responsibility.

"Changed the first one, then about two or three after that. I try to pass that job along."

Cowboys might be letting Dak Prescott enter free agency in 2025, per insider

Dak Prescott is entering his last season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2024. The three-time Pro Bowl quarterback is eligible for contract extension, but there has been no deal so far and no proclivity towards one.

Mike Florio of NBC's ProFootballTalk claims that the Cowboys might be preparing for a future without Prescott after 2024.

"With no ability to tag him in 2025, and no apparent inclination to extend the deal now, the Cowboys seem to be willing to let him finish the contract and see what happens."

The Cowboys recently converted Dak Prescott's $5 million roster bonus into signing bonus to reduce the cap hit for the 2024 NFL season by $4 million. He still carries a massive salary cap of $55.455 million, ranking second highest in the league.

Florio added:

"For now, they’ve decided not to let the fear of either his current cap number or his future departure force them to pay more than they want to pay.

"Come next March, Dak will have to decide whether to take the Cowboys’ best offer or to start from scratch with a new team that will have a far lower national profile than the one for which he currently plays."

While the eyes are on Prescott's contract extension, the Cowboys will also have to focus on revamping their roster through the draft after disappointing free agency. They pick at No. 24 in the 2024 NFL draft in Detroit.