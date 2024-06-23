Dak Prescott and girlfriend Sarah Jane celebrate daughter MJ's four-month anniversary

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Sarah Jane have a big reason for celebration. The couple is celebrating the four-month anniversary of daughter Margaret Jane Rose Prescott. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback posted a family picture on his Instagram stories with the caption "4MONTHS FOR OUR MJ 😍❤️."

According to People, Dak Prescott announced in March that he and Sarah Jane had welcomed a new addition to their family: Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, born on Feb. 29, 2024.

Dak Prescott, his girlfriend Sarah Jane, and MJ | Image: Dak Prescott on Instagram

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane were first linked in September 2023

According to People, Prescott and Jane were first speculated to be an item in September 2023. Jane attended a Cowboys game against the New York Giants in Week 1 and posted an Instagram story of herself hugging Prescott while rocking a leather Cowboys jacket.

She also teased their relationship on her 30th birthday, posting a picture of her and Prescott enjoying a birthday meal on Instagram. She also added photos of her and her family enjoying a Dallas Cowboys game.

In March, the couple announced the birth of their daughter, writing:

"MJ Rose, Being your parents is the biggest blessing life has offered, and we are so fortunate that you are ours! Welcome to this world, baby girl; you will always be loved and protected! We are so IN LOVE with you."

What can you expect from Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in 2024?

Dak Prescott enters the 2024 NFL season with one goal: to bring a Super Bowl to Dallas. The team has developed a penchant for performing well in the regular season but failing to live up to expectations in the postseason. Prescott has further incentive to succeed as he's in a contract year.

The Cowboys start their season with a trip to Cleveland to face the Deshaun Watson-led Browns. Before their bye week, they play against other playoff hopefuls, including the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions.

After their bye week, they'll face off against more postseason contenders, the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They'll end their season hosting the Washington Commanders at home. They'll be hoping to secure the top seed in the NFC Conference to gain home advantage for the duration of the postseason.