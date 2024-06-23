Dak Prescott and girlfriend Sarah Jane celebrate daughter MJ's four-month anniversary

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dak Prescott and girlfriend Sarah Jane celebrate daughter MJ's four-month anniversary

Dak Prescott and girlfriend Sarah Jane celebrate daughter MJ's four-month anniversary

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 23, 2024 19:09 GMT
NFC Wild Card Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Dak Prescott and girlfriend Sarah Jane celebrate daughter MJ's four-month anniversary

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend Sarah Jane have a big reason for celebration. The couple is celebrating the four-month anniversary of daughter Margaret Jane Rose Prescott. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback posted a family picture on his Instagram stories with the caption "4MONTHS FOR OUR MJ 😍❤️."

According to People, Dak Prescott announced in March that he and Sarah Jane had welcomed a new addition to their family: Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, born on Feb. 29, 2024.

Dak Prescott, his girlfriend Sarah Jane, and MJ | Image: Dak Prescott on Instagram
Dak Prescott, his girlfriend Sarah Jane, and MJ | Image: Dak Prescott on Instagram

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane were first linked in September 2023

According to People, Prescott and Jane were first speculated to be an item in September 2023. Jane attended a Cowboys game against the New York Giants in Week 1 and posted an Instagram story of herself hugging Prescott while rocking a leather Cowboys jacket.

also-read-trending Trending

She also teased their relationship on her 30th birthday, posting a picture of her and Prescott enjoying a birthday meal on Instagram. She also added photos of her and her family enjoying a Dallas Cowboys game.

In March, the couple announced the birth of their daughter, writing:

"MJ Rose, Being your parents is the biggest blessing life has offered, and we are so fortunate that you are ours! Welcome to this world, baby girl; you will always be loved and protected! We are so IN LOVE with you."

What can you expect from Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in 2024?

Dak Prescott enters the 2024 NFL season with one goal: to bring a Super Bowl to Dallas. The team has developed a penchant for performing well in the regular season but failing to live up to expectations in the postseason. Prescott has further incentive to succeed as he's in a contract year.

The Cowboys start their season with a trip to Cleveland to face the Deshaun Watson-led Browns. Before their bye week, they play against other playoff hopefuls, including the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers and Detroit Lions.

After their bye week, they'll face off against more postseason contenders, the San Francisco 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, Houston Texans, Cincinnati Bengals and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. They'll end their season hosting the Washington Commanders at home. They'll be hoping to secure the top seed in the NFC Conference to gain home advantage for the duration of the postseason.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी