Dak Prescott and girlfriend Sarah Jane ring in the New Year indoors in cozy celebration

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, rang in the New Year with each other. They had a cozy celebration indoors that she posted on to her Instagram story. One part of it showed them surrounded by their loved ones and having a hearty meal with some Hibachi chefs in the background. The other was a video where the same chefs took part in an extravagant fire-breathing display.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane ring in New Year 2024 together (Courtesy: Insagram @sarahjane)

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane end 2023 on a high as they welcome the New Year

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane had cause of celebration as the new year promises to be special for both of them.

On the field, the Cowboys could not have had a better ending to 2023. The Philadelphia Eagles' loss to the Arizona Cardinals leaves Dallas as the top seed in the NFC East. If they win their last game against the Washington Commanders, they will win their division and hold the overall second seed in the conference.

That will ensure that they play at least two games at home, should they win in the Wildcard round and make it to the Divisional round. They have a perfect 8-0 record this season when playing in their own stadium and will not be intimidated by any opponent.

If they can keep their perfect home record going, they will make it to the NFC Championship for the first time this century. They have not been to the conference title game since they last won the Super Bowl.

On the personal front, things could not be better for Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane either. They announced in November that they are expecting their first child together and 2024 will be special in that regard. At that time, she had tagged her boyfriend on her Instagram announcement, writing,

"A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth 🤍 Our immeasurable blessing. I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you"

He had responded saying how much he is looking forward to it,

"How thankful I am to do this with you can’t be explained! God makes no mistakes and nothing is coincidental and for that, I thank Him Daily! ❤️ I love you, and y’all can always count on me ♥️🙏🏽 Let’s do this Mama 😍"

After a year of tribulation for Dak Prescott that began with them losing to the San Francisco 49ers in last season's playoffs, he finally looks to be at his best with Sarah Jane.