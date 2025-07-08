Dak Prescott gives clear verdict on relationship with CeeDee Lamb after Cowboys WR's holdout from 2024

Dak Prescott has forged an excellent partnership with superstar wide receiver and teammate CeeDee Lamb over the past few seasons. However, the Cowboys QB recently discussed his relationship with Lamb nearly a year after the WR engaged in a contract holdout during training camp.

On Tuesday, Prescott touched upon his connection with Lamb, who skipped the offseason program in 2024 and did not sign his new contract until the end of training camp.

"It's not even comparable to last year," Prescott said. "Credit this past trip that we just had for one, but you've got to credit the offseason and the lack of contract negotiations.

"So, he even alluded to that just in some conversations about how much better it feels, him being involved. It's a business. Last year, nothing was personal from anybody, but he wanted to be involved. (Now) you can see what it's doing for him, his energy, his leadership, his growth."

Jon Machota @jonmachota LINK Dak Prescott on his connection right now with CeeDee Lamb compared to last year at this time

Lamb eventually signed a four-year, $136 million extension with the Cowboys in late August, ending the holdout. He went on to post 1,194 yards and six touchdowns on 101 receptions last season, but Dallas failed to make the postseason after finishing with a 7-10 record.

It will be interesting to see if Lamb, who has earned four Pro Bowl honors in each of the past four years, can lead the Cowboys to the playoffs in the 2025 season.

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott gives big update on hamstring injury ahead of 2025 NFL season

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - Source: Getty

Dak Prescott provided a positive update on his hamstring injury on Tuesday, saying he will be healthy when the Cowboys return for training camp on July 21.

"I'm healthy as I'll be," Prescott said. "I'll be full go for camp. I'm healthy, yeah."

Prescott played just eight games last season before a hamstring injury cut short his season. The QB recorded 1,978 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, eight interceptions and one rushing TD last season.

Prescott will be entering his 10th year with the Cowboys. There will be pressure on him to deliver success after he signed a blockbuster four-year, $240 million extension last season.

The Cowboys will face the reigning Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 1 of the upcoming season.

