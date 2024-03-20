Dak Prescott gone? NFL insider previews potentially pressure-packed 2024 season for Cowboys

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys spent the majority of the 2024 regular season clawing away the Philadelphia Eagles' lead in the NFC East. However, shortly after accomplishing that, the team imploded in their first playoff game of the year. Now, Jerry Jones is dragging his feet in handing Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons new deals.

Speaking on "First Take," NFL insider Adam Schefter previewed an increasingly likely scenario in which Jones lets every major member of the team sweat in 2024, including Mike McCarthy and Mike Zimmer.

"You just wonder is this the kind of season [where it's like] 'we give everybody one year, turn up the pressure on everybody, see how they respond, and then address it in the appropriate way after the year' because that's the way it certainly looks right now. [00:00:57]"[37.6] First Take

Dak Prescott headlines long list of headaches for Jerry Jones

Dak Prescott at Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders

The Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager have a list of things to address this offseason. First and foremost, the 2024 NFL Draft is about a month away, which is a massive undertaking for general managers.

In addition to preparing for the ultimate quiz on the 2023 CFB season, Jones has to consider his approach with each of the big-name pieces to the team. Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb will be free agents by March next year.

Micah Parsons will be a free agent in March 2025. Mike McCarthy and Mike Zimmer's deals conclude at the end of 2024.

In addition to the roster and financial troubles, controversy surrounded the team at the end of the season. The team took various shots at how they handled their loss to the Packers and their response to it.

Demarcus Lawrence took heat for blaming fatigue suffered over the course of the season. Parsons took criticism for not stepping up as one of the top leaders on the squad.

Of course, most recently, the team has taken shots at essentially standing pat during the 2024 free agency blitz. While they stood by, names like Christian Wilkins, Saquon Barkley, and Calvin Ridley were scooped up by other teams.

That said, Jones has an opportunity with the 2024 NFL Draft to quiet the criticism. Once the NFL Draft is completed, the team will have a nice three-month spell to focus on addressing negotiations with the half-dozen key pieces set to expire over the next two seasons.

Will the pressure cause the general manager to crater or will he step up to the mountain of work ahead?

If any of the above quotes are used, credit "First Take" and H/T Sportskeeda.