Dak Prescott's team at home is growing one player larger as the quarterback has announced that his girlfriend, Sarah Jane, is pregnant with a girl. Per Blogging with the Boys, the quarterback predicted that life will not be easy for his daughter as a member of the Prescott family, likely alluding to the attention heaped on the family name. Here's how he put it:

"Obviously, everyone knows what my mom means to me, so just being able to raise a little girl, I’m excited about it. I’m excited about all of the challenges. I know it’s not going to be easy being my daughter or being a Prescott, but looking forward to it, every bit of it. ... It’s the dad strength is what I’m playing at."

Dak Prescott's fatherhood news places added pressure on upcoming negotiation

There aren't many things that can split a player's focus, but fatherhood is on the list. As such, Cowboys fans can only wonder how the newfound responsibility will affect the quarterback in the short term. There's usually an adjustment period for new fathers, and among several factors, sleep deprivation is a common side effect of early fatherhood.

As such, some are wondering how much of an effect being a father will have on Dak Prescott's preparation and performance on the field. Many players manage to get along just fine, but others find their time eroded away at least in small part on certain days. It isn't an uncommon situation, as most players in the league become fathers after just a few years in the league if they are not already.

The timing of the announcement also comes in the shadow of a potentially intense contract negotiation with Dallas Cowboys general manager Jerry Jones. Prescott likely will feel added pressure to get every cent he can in the interest of maximizing his daughter's wellbeing.

As such, there also is now added pressure for the quarterback to perform this season in what is likely to be his de facto last season before contract negotiations take place.

Dak Prescott is still covered through the 2024 season and franchise tags haven't been used yet, but pressure only grows each passing day for the Dallas Cowboys to start the negotiation, which likely will use 2023 as a baseline for setting the opening offers from both parties.

For Jerry Jones, 2024 will be an expensive season with both Prescott and CeeDee Lamb playing in the final year of their deals. Will the general manager pony up or could the team be in for a tense offseason?