Dak Prescott injury update: All you need to know about the Cowboys star’s status

In Week 9 of last season, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suffered a partial avulsion of his right hamstring. Shortly after the injury, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced that Prescott would miss the remainder of the season.

As Prescott is recovering from his hamstring injury, he provided an injury update at the Children's Cancer Fund event in Dallas in mid-February. It sounds like things are going well as Prescott announced he is ready to ramp things up.

Prescott said:

"What's it been — 12 weeks or so after surgery now? I'm really looking to amp it up and gather all my confidence. We'll be fine."

Prescott was reportedly seen without a brace or any crutches, a sign that he is doing well in his recovery process.

After Prescott finished as an NFL MVP finalist during the 2023-2024 season, Prescott struggled this past season. His 86.0 passer rating and 1.38-to-1 touchdown-interception ratio was the lowest of his career, and his 64.7 completion percentage was the second-lowest of his career.

Jeery Jones once again has full confidence in Dak Prescott to lead the team to the Super Bowl

Dak Prescott, left, Jerry Jones, right, during NFL: AUG 26 Preseason - Raiders at Cowboys - Source: Getty

Before the start of last season, the Dallas Cowboys extended Dak Prescott to a four-year contract extension worth $240 million, including $231 million guaranteed and an $80 million signing bonus. The deal made him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Jones once again showed his full confidence in Prescott being able to lead the team to a Super Bowl victory.

Jones said:

"We all play for the Super Bowl. I wouldn't have made Dak the highest paid player in the NFL had I not thought we were ready to win now. I'm very disappointed that we didn't have a successful season this year, but I also believe that our coach can win now."

It may be tough for that to happen this season.

Dallas finished last year with a 7-10 record, placing third in their own division. Prescott also wasn't playing the best football at the time of his injury. The Cowboys also will be under new leadership with new head coach Brian Schottenheimer replacing Mike McCarthy.

Do you think Dallas will be back in the playoffs this season?

