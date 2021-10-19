Dak Prescott injury update: Cowboys QB tipped to start in Week 8 after MRI scan on calf

Dak Prescott led a fantastic game-winning drive during overtime on Sunday. But the quarterback also caused a scare for the Dallas Cowboys fans. Following the win, Prescott was spotted favoring his right leg while being helped back to the locker room by Ezekiel Elliott.

Thankfully for the Cowboys, this should serve as nothing more than a little concern. Prescott was diagnosed with a right calf strain, but Dallas have a bye in Week 7, which will give the quarterback enough time to get ready for the game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Nate Tice @Nate_Tice Private QB coaches should be using Dak Prescott film as teach tape for everything. Everything.From mechanics to using eyes to footwork to timing. Just an absolute machine on every play. Private QB coaches should be using Dak Prescott film as teach tape for everything. Everything.From mechanics to using eyes to footwork to timing. Just an absolute machine on every play.

Dak Prescott suffered a calf injury in the final play of the game

The injury happened on the final play of the game — a 35-yard touchdown throw from Prescott to CeeDee Lamb off his back foot. The walkoff touchdown was celebrated by the players, but Prescott was seen on the ground in pain.

Prescott told reporters after the game that he was fine and that it was nothing to worry about, even though he was spotted in a walking boot during the press conference.

A calf strain usually doesn't take more than a week or two to heal, so this should allow Prescott to play without problems when the Cowboys return from their bye week. Prescott completed 36 of his 51 passes against the New England Patriots for 445 yards and three touchdowns, also throwing an interception.

So far, the best season of Prescott's career

Obviously, Prescott and injuries are two words that scare the Cowboys' fans, especially after 2020 when he missed most of the season with an ankle injury that required season-ending surgery.

But he seems to get better and better every week. Prescott is a legitimate MVP candidate right now, and if the numbers don't favor him for the award, there's no debate that he's playing at an elite level at the moment.

Dallas Cowboys v New England Patriots

The Cowboys have won five straight games and they're on track to not only win the NFC East easily but to also become contenders for the Super Bowl. Apart from Prescott playing at a great level, two young defenders have stepped up: Micah Parsons and Trevon Diggs. It's safe to say the results have been splendid.

The Cowboys are +1200 to win the Super Bowl, according to FanDuel, the eighth-best odds for any team. If Prescott stays at the same level, it is certain that Dallas can go all the way.

Edited by Piyush Bisht