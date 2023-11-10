Dak Prescott or Jared Goff: Who should you start in Week 10 fantasy football?

Dak Prescott and Jared Goff have both had productive seasons from a fantasy standpoint. Furthermore, both quarterbacks will face struggling defenses in Week 10, making them intriguing fantasy options. Take a look at which player is the better option to start this week.

Is Dak Prescott a good fantasy option in Week 10?

Dak Prescott is coming off of a great game against a strong Philadelphia Eagles defense in Week 9. The two-time Pro Bowler finished with 374 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions while completing 65.9% of his passes and adding 14 rushing yards. He finished with 31.4 fantasy points, marking his second consecutive game with more than 30.0 fantasy points against a strong defense.

While Prescott has averaged 18.9 PPR points per game this season, that number has risen tremendously over his past three weeks. He has averaged 29.5 fantasy ppg over that span, having seemingly figured things out. All in all, he has thrown for 2,011 yards, 13 touchdowns and five interceptions. Prescott has completed 70.2% of his passes while adding 118 yards and one touchdown rushing.

Meanwhile, in Week 10, he will get a favorable matchup against a New York Giants team that ranks 24th in scoring defense and 21st in total yards allowed.

Is Jared Goff a good fantasy option in Week 10?

Jared Goff is coming off of a bye in Week 9. The three-time Pro Bowler has thrown for 2,174 yards, 12 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He has completed 68.3% of his passes while adding 13 yards and two touchdowns rushing.

Goff will face a Los Angeles Chargers defense that ranks 31st against opposing quarterbacks in fantasy football this season. The Chargers rank 21st in scoring defense and 30th in total yards allowed. They have been particularly bad against the pass, ranking last in passing yards allowed and 24th in passing touchdowns allowed.

Dak Prescott or Jared Goff: Who to start in Week 10 of fantasy football?

According to the Sportskeeda Start/Sit optimizer, Dak Prescott, who is projected to finish with 19.8 PPR points, has a slight edge over Jared Goff, who is projected to finish with 19.1 PPR points. While both players are quality options as they will be facing bad defenses, Prescott has been playing slightly better as of late.

Furthermore, the New York Giants offense has been putrid, which should allow Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys offense more opportunities, tiring out the Giants defense. While the Los Angeles Chargers have been terrible against the pass, their offense will prevent the Detroit Lions from dominating the ball.

While Goff has plenty of value this week, Prescott should receive the start for fantasy players who roster both quarterbacks.

