"Dak Prescott didn't know": Craig Carton claims Jerry Jones sent $160,000,000 Cowboys QB a warning with Trey Lance trade

The Dallas Cowboys trading for Trey Lance likely doesn't affect Dak Prescott right now. The quarterback is firmly the starter and they have confidence in him. With that said, the move certainly doesn't come without any effects for Prescott.

The Cowboys quarterback is on a $160 million deal, and he was not very careful with the ball last year. Owner Jerry Jones once called that out publicly, so any move he makes surrounding the QB position can't be overlooked.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Craig Carton, an NFL analyst, believes that Jones sent Prescott a warning by trading for the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback:

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

"Here's the craziest part for me about the fact that the Dallas Cowboys pulled this trade off and give him a fourth round draft pick to get Trey Lance. They didn't tell Mike McCarthy. Jerry Jones did this deal. The coach didn't know. Dak didn't know. Nobody knew until after the deal got done. I don't care what anybody says. That is a message that they are setting - A) it's my football team, Jerry Jones, and B) You're not safe, Dak Prescott."

Trey Lance was traded to the Cowboys

Carton fully believes, especially since the trade was not at all discussed with Prescott beforehand, that Jones is trying to entice his QB into better play.

Trey Lance trade could spell eventual doom for Dak Prescott

Trey Lance did not pan out with the 49ers, but he's a third overall pick for a reason. Even if the 49ers couldn't make it work, Lance isn't totally devoid of talent. It's the kind of move that has low risk and potentially high reward for Dallas.

Could Dak Prescott be in trouble?

Should Dak Prescott stumble again (there were already calls for the team to move on or give Cooper Rush the starting job), then Lance would theoretically be waiting in the wings.

Lance is athletic and would have time to learn under Prescott and learn the system. With the $160 million contract ending in 2025, Lance could also be the future if they decide to move on from Prescott.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #8) Can you identify the last non-kicker to drop-kick for an extra point in an NFL game? (#7 Ans - Julio Jones) Brett Favre Doug Flutie Joe Montana John Elway 254 votes