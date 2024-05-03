Dak Prescott lawsuit: Cowboys QB cleaned of criminal charges over $100,000,000 sexual assault case

Back in March, Dak Prescott received a major scare when a certain Victoria Shores filed a police report regarding a sexual assault that allegedly took place on Feb 2, 2017. He countersued for defamation, claiming that she and her lawyers were extorting him for $100 million.

And on Thursday, the police announced that charges would not be filed against him after they found no evidence to support his accuser's claim.

Shortly after the news broke, Prescott's lawyer Levi McCathern issued a statement:

"Dak is a great football player and an even better human. He would never assault any woman. These false accusations were brought up 7 years after the alleged events for one reason only - to line the pockets of the accuser and her attorneys. Their behavior is an affront to all the true survivors of sexual assault."

Meanwhile, Yoel Zehaie, one of Shores' lawyers, said:

"This is in no way an exoneration of Mr. Prescott. We believe that the investigation showed there were inconsistencies with Mr. Prescott’s story and are moving forward with the counterclaims we have filed. This is not the beginning of the end, but the end of the beginning in what will be a long legal battle for months to come."

Dak Prescott's accuser, lawyers still want Cowboys QB's defamation suit dismissed

What is next for the Dak Prescott-Victoria Shores case?

The former's defamation lawsuit is still looming over both persons' heads, and the latter and her attorneys have moved to get it dismissed. Zehaie told WFAA via email:

"We believe [Prescott's filing] was meant to silence his sexual assault victim... (It) is in violation of Texas's Anti Slapp Statute which prohibits different forms of retaliatory lawsuits."

McCathern, meanwhile, called the Motion to Dismiss "total nonsense" and an act of "malicious prosecution":

"They have yet again misrepresented the relevant facts and misconstrued the law as it applies to them. We are going to show, plain and simple, that this case is about the ridiculous attempt by Victoria “Bailey” Shores and her lawyers, Yoel and Bethel Zehaie, to extort Dak Prescott out of $100 million based on fabricated allegations."

A date for the extortion trial has yet to be announced.