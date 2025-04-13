Dak Prescott makes feelings known on Joe Milton's addition to Cowboys QB room

This offseason, the Dallas Cowboys did not make any ground-breaking additions to the roster in free agency, nor did they trade for a superstar. However, they did make changes to their quarterback room, landing former sophomore signal-caller Joe Milton in a trade with the New England Patriots. He cost the team a fifth-round pick.
Cowboys star Dak Prescott hadn't spoken about the move until his conversation with reporters during Saturday's Children's Cancer Fund Gala in Dallas. When asked about the team signing Milton, he said:
"Whether it be Will Grier or Joe Milton, anybody who has played with me or has been in that quarterback knows that all I care about is everybody pushing and everyone getting better. So I've already worked with Will for years, knowing his mindset and gains, and just talking to JT how good he's looked this offseason." [Fron 0:38]
Prescott added that he was looking forward to getting to know Milton before sending a message to the quarterback:
"I'm excited to add Joe to this room and Will as well. If another one gets added in the meanwhile, it's all about elevating our game as the leaders, as the quarterback position to make sure the message to the rest of the team is clear and concise." [From 0:54]
Dak Prescott pays homage to Cooper Rush
The Cowboys traded for Joe Milton to fill the void left by backup quarterback Cooper Rush's exit. The 31-year-old, who spent eight years in Dallas and started 14 games for the franchise, left the team to join the Baltimore Ravens on a two-year, $6.2 million contract. When asked about his former backup's departure, Dak Prescott said:
"I don't know if could ever put a value on what Cooper Rush has meant to be throughout my career, honestly. The only year he was my backup was the year I got hurt within five games. You're talking about in my rookie year."
He gave the quarterback a glowing review and told Lamar Jackson and the Ravens what to expect from their new backup signal-caller:
"You are talking about a guy who approaches the game the right way. Is a real man off the field, a true leader in what he does, the way that he walks. Baltimore is adding one hell of a guy to their quarterback room and to be a leader for that team. Looking forward to what he can do and bring them." [From 0:09]
Prescott had seemingly formed a strong bond with Rush and isn't too pleased about his exit from the franchise.
