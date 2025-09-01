"It got personal on their end" - Dak Prescott makes feelings known on Micah Parsons’ trade 3 days after All-Pro LB signs $188M deal with Packers

Dak Prescott will not have Micah Parsons by his side for the first time in his career in 2025, and he has an idea how that point came.
On Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys traded the star edge rusher to the Green Bay Packers for Kenny Clark and two first-round picks. He then received a four-year, $188-million extension - the largest non-QB contract in league history.
During practice on Sunday, Prescott was asked about the matter. According to him, he somewhat expected a trade to happen, even though he did not think it would:
"I can't say I was completely surprised, but I definitely didn't think he was going to get traded, I'll say that. But just the way the negotiations went down, obviously to some extent, I mean, hell y'all were asking me questions, it seemed like it got personal on their end."
One player who was surprised was cornerback DaRon Bland, who was still trying to process the loss of a "brother":
"I came in [to the league], and Micah was there. ...He was a guy that was always there with me. Trying to keep my head high and stuff, so it was definitely a surprise. ....Three days out from the game, so right now it's kind of being worried about what we got this week. ... Micah, we love him."
And finally, returner KaVontae Turpin showed mixed feelings despite backing management:
"It's crazy because that's Micah Parsons, but at the end of the day, I feel like [the front office] did what they thought was best for the team. I'm with them, but my man, that's a generational player."
Dak Prescott reacts to Kenny Clark joining Cowboys amid Micah Parsons trade
In exchange for losing Micah Parsons, the Cowboys are acquiring someone who can help stop the run - something they struggled to do in 2024, allowing a league-worst 25 rushing touchdowns and fourth-worst 137.1 yards per game - in Kenny Clark. And Dak Prescott had praise for the three-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle, saying:
"We added a great player. ...I know what adding a guy like Kenny Clark, adding a true leader, a real man that's going to only elevate this team, who's been a Pro Bowl player and is excited about being here."
The Cowboys and Packers will meet at AT&T Stadium on September 28 in Week 4. Kickoff is at 7:20 pm CT on NBC.
