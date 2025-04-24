Dak Prescott mourns tragic suicide of his brother Jace on his five-year death anniversary

On Wednesday, Dak Prescott had to deal with the fifth anniversary of one of the worst days of his life. His brother, Jace Prescott, committed suicide on this day five years ago. The quarterback shared a heartfelt message about the loss of his brother on social media.
Jace was 31 at the time of his death, and while authorities did not report the cause of death at the time, it was later revealed that he had committed suicide.
In an Instagram story, Dak wrote:
"I miss you Moose! We love you brother, you'll never be forgotten".
As the world started to grapple with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dak also had to deal with his own personal tragedy. In a later interview, he revealed that he was asleep when his father woke him up to deliver the tragic news.
"Jace is one of the reasons I am a quarterback. He is the reason I began throwing the football when I was a young child", Prescott told reporters in September 2020.
Dak Prescott reveals that his hamstring injury is almost 100% healed
The 2024 season ended with a sour taste in the quarterback's mouth, as he was forced to sit out the second half of the year due to a hamstring injury. He decided to undergo surgery and fix the problem, as the Cowboys' season was already a disappointment.
When speaking to the media at a charity event last week, Dak said that if the Cowboys had a game, he would play.
"If I had to play a game today, I definitely could do that. It's about moving forward healthy to make sure I can play 17 times, 20, whatever we get to when the time's right."
He still has five more months to heal before the regular season kicks off, but a good recovery will also be good for his preparations. Training camp starts in three months, and missing time there would be a disappointment.
Dak Prescott signed a four-year, $240 million contract before the 2024 season that makes him the highest-paid player in the NFL, with an average of $60 million per year.
