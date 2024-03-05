Dak Prescott opens up on welcoming daughter 'MJ' with girlfriend Sarah Jane, talks impact of fatherhood: "I feel different"

Dak Prescott admits to feeling different; not because of his new look heading into the 2024 NFL offseason, but because of his new responsibility in hand. The Dallas Cowboys superstar is officially a father.

On Monday, speaking to reporters at NorthPark Center, Prescott revealed he and his girlfriend Sarah Jane Ramos welcomed their first child together, daughter 'MJ,' on Thursday, Feb. 29. The Cowboys quarterback was there to announce the 34th annual Children’s Cancer Fund Gala, along with franchise legend Troy Aikman.

Dak Prescott opened up on becoming a girl dad and how his worldview has changed since the birth of his daughter.

“I feel different,” he said. “I guess especially when you wake up in the morning and you see that baby. You understand that responsibility. Everything that I’ve always wanted for myself but you want that for somebody else even more. Yeah, it’s special.”

Baby MJ was born ahead of the due date in March, Prescott noted. The Cowboys QB mentioned changing baby's diapers and joked wanting to pass it off.

"Just a handful," Prescott said when asked how many diapers he's changed until now. "Changed the first one, then about two or three after that. I try to pass that job along."

Dak Prescott confident of getting new contract done with Cowboys

Dak Prescott is coming off a stellar 2023 NFL season. He led the MVP race at various points and finished second overall in the voting. 2024 season will be his final year on his $160 million contract he signed in 2021.

A contract extension is due this offseason. The rumored ask from the quarterback is $60 million annually. Speaking to the reporters, the Cowboys star is optimistic of getting a new deal done.

“I’m definitely confident,” Prescott said. “Obviously it helps the team and it’s important for the numbers so I think that is a process. Both sides understand that. Everything is great. It will happen.”

If Dak Prescott fail to reach an agreement with Jerry Jones, he will hit the free agency in 2025. The Dallas Cowboys cannot franchise tag the QB in 2025 or trade him because of the no-trade clause in his contract.

Prescott has the second-highest cap hit in the league, $59.45 million, in 2024. The Cowboys QB has $29 million in base salary. He is due $5 million roster bonus on the fifth day of the new league year, starting on March 13 at 4 p.m ET. Extending Prescott could lower down Cowboys' cap number significantly.