Dak Prescott reacts as former Cowboys WR Michael Gallup plans to unretire

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott acknowledged Michael Gallup's reversal of retirement decision. Prescott reposted the news of his former teammate's return on Instagram stories on Saturday.

Prescott and Gallup established a relationship while playing together in Dallas. The two played six seasons for the Cowboys between 2018 and 2023, with their best season of collaboration being 2019.

The quarterback's Instagram post came only a day after NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero announced Gallup's planned return to pro football.

Prescott did not include any personal remark in the reposted item. His reactions come with Dallas questioning its wide receiver depth in the 2025 season.

Gallup, 29, retired last offseason after inking a one-year contract with the Las Vegas Raiders. He played no snaps for Las Vegas.

Cowboys may need wide receiver depth behind CeeDee Lamb

The Cowboys may need Michael Gallup's help. Brandin Cooks is due to become an unrestricted free agent, leaving the team without a definite second choice behind star receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Lamb, whose contract was reworked to free up more than $20 million in cap space, caught 101 passes for 1,194 yards last year while fighting through injury. Following the restructuring, Lamb spoke about his championship aspirations, saying:

"I want to win. It's gonna take more than just myself."

Jalen Tolbert was Dallas' second-best receiver in 2024 with limited production – 49 receptions for 610 yards.

Gallup's career had its coming-out year in 2019 with 66 catches for 1,107 yards and six scores with Dallas. His production carried over into 2020, with 59 catches for 843 yards and five scores.

An ACL injury toward the end of the 2021 season sidetracked his career path. Although he signed a five-year, $57.5 million deal, Gallup never regained his pre-injury production. His last year with the Cowboys in 2023 consisted of sparse production – 34 receptions for 418 yards and two touchdowns.

Thee Raiders formally released Gallup from their reserve/retired list on Friday, rendering him an eligible free agent. His agent, Kevin Robinson, confirmed the return attempt.

