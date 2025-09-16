Dak Prescott reacts after impressing on his 2nd baby girl Aurora's NFL debut vs. Giants alongside fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos

Dak Prescott reacted to his second daughter, Aurora's, NFL debut. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is enjoying his first season of fatherhood after welcoming his second baby with his fiancée, Sarah Jane.They welcomed their baby girl in May, and in the second week against the New York Giants, the little one attended the game to cheer for her father. On Monday, Jane shared an adorable picture of her girls on Instagram with a caption:&quot;Sleepy girls but daddy got the W.&quot;Dak Prescott reshared the story on Instagram with a message that read:&quot;Had to for the baby girl's first game.&quot;Dak Prescott reacts after impressing on his 2nd baby girl Aurora's NFL debut/@_4dakThe Dallas Cowboys had lost their season-opening game against reigning Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles but shone in the second week against the New York Giants, winning 40-37. Prescott had a solid performance in Week 2, recording 361 yards in passing.The Cowboys had a mixed preseason, losing the first two games against the Los Angeles Rams and the Baltimore Ravens but winning against the Atlanta Falcons. They next play the Chicago Bears on Sept. 22.Dak Prescott sends sweet message to fiancée Sarah Jane’s family moments postIn an Instagram post on Friday, Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane, shared a slew of pictures.She included snaps of her outing with her daughters and also a few training camp photos, along with a few romantic pictures of the couple.&quot;Some country girls and their cowboy,&quot; Jane wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn the last slide of the post, Jane shared a picture of a note with &quot;Mrs. Prescott&quot; written on it.The NFL quarterback reacted with a sweet message:&quot;It’s hard to choose a favorite!! Thankful for you babe and these 2 girlies ❤️! I love yall so much! And the way you write your future last name 🔥&quot;Prescott sends a sweet message to fiancée Sarah Jane’s family moments post/@_4dakPrescott and Sarah Jane have been together for a while. They first linked in September 2023, and in January 2024, were blessed with their elder daughter, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott. Earlier this year, they welcomed their second baby girl, Aurora.