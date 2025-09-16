  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dak Prescott reacts after impressing on his 2nd baby girl Aurora's NFL debut vs. Giants alongside fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos

Dak Prescott reacts after impressing on his 2nd baby girl Aurora's NFL debut vs. Giants alongside fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos

By Ankita Yadav
Modified Sep 16, 2025 10:30 GMT
Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah (Image Source: Getty)

Dak Prescott reacted to his second daughter, Aurora's, NFL debut. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is enjoying his first season of fatherhood after welcoming his second baby with his fiancée, Sarah Jane.

Ad

They welcomed their baby girl in May, and in the second week against the New York Giants, the little one attended the game to cheer for her father. On Monday, Jane shared an adorable picture of her girls on Instagram with a caption:

"Sleepy girls but daddy got the W."

Dak Prescott reshared the story on Instagram with a message that read:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

"Had to for the baby girl's first game."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Dak Prescott reacts after impressing on his 2nd baby girl Aurora&#039;s NFL debut/@_4dak
Dak Prescott reacts after impressing on his 2nd baby girl Aurora's NFL debut/@_4dak

The Dallas Cowboys had lost their season-opening game against reigning Super Bowl champions Philadelphia Eagles but shone in the second week against the New York Giants, winning 40-37. Prescott had a solid performance in Week 2, recording 361 yards in passing.

The Cowboys had a mixed preseason, losing the first two games against the Los Angeles Rams and the Baltimore Ravens but winning against the Atlanta Falcons. They next play the Chicago Bears on Sept. 22.

Ad

Dak Prescott sends sweet message to fiancée Sarah Jane’s family moments post

In an Instagram post on Friday, Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane, shared a slew of pictures.

She included snaps of her outing with her daughters and also a few training camp photos, along with a few romantic pictures of the couple.

"Some country girls and their cowboy," Jane wrote.
Ad
Ad

In the last slide of the post, Jane shared a picture of a note with "Mrs. Prescott" written on it.

The NFL quarterback reacted with a sweet message:

"It’s hard to choose a favorite!! Thankful for you babe and these 2 girlies ❤️! I love yall so much! And the way you write your future last name 🔥"
Prescott sends a sweet message to fianc&eacute;e Sarah Jane&rsquo;s family moments post/@_4dak
Prescott sends a sweet message to fiancée Sarah Jane’s family moments post/@_4dak

Prescott and Sarah Jane have been together for a while. They first linked in September 2023, and in January 2024, were blessed with their elder daughter, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott. Earlier this year, they welcomed their second baby girl, Aurora.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Giants Nation! Check out the latest New York Giants Schedule and dive into the Giants Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications