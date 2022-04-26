"It throws a little salt in the wound" - Dak Prescott recalls being eighth quarterback selected in 2016 draft 

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was the eighth quarterback selected in the 2016 NFL draft. He still has a chip on his shoulder for being selected so late in the draft.

The Cowboys selected Prescott with their fourth-round pick, which was pick No. 135. The seven quarterbacks who were taken before Prescott were Jared Goff, Carson Wentz, Paxton Lynch, Christian Hackenberg, Jacoby Brissett, Cody Kessler, and Connor Cook.

Dak Prescott dubs the seven quarterbacks taken ahead of him as, "The Dak 7."

Of these seven, only two are still starters in the league - Jared Goff and Carson Wentz, who were first-round picks in that draft.

Prescott said in an interview with ESPN that although he was pissed that he didn't get drafted on the first or second day of the draft (in rounds 1-3), he was excited once he got the Cowboys' call.

“Yeah, it was an array of emotion. Friday night and even to Saturday morning, I was pissed. After Friday passed, yeah, I was angry, I didn’t get selected. So then, Saturday came and every pick that went just intensified it more so. When that call came, it was weird because really I knew this area code was Dallas, but, ‘Is this for real? I grew up a Cowboys fan'. Then Jerry jumped on the phone, and I think somebody grabbed my shoulder and that’s when all the good emotions hit."

Prescott added that,

“I wouldn’t say it fires me up. I’m very self-motivated, very self-inspired in that. I’ve got way bigger things to inspire me, but yeah, when you hear about it, you get reminded of it. So, yeah, for sure, it just throws a little salt on the wound and makes you want to get out there.”

Dak Prescott went from being a fourth-round pick to signing a 4-year $160 million contract

Although he was the eighth quarterback taken in the draft as a fourth-rounder, Prescott has exceeded expectations.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Full terms on the Dak Prescott contract: 4 years, $160M, up to $164M. He gets a no-trade clause and no tag provision. The guarantee is $126M. Massive. Full terms on the Dak Prescott contract: 4 years, $160M, up to $164M. He gets a no-trade clause and no tag provision. The guarantee is $126M. Massive.

Prescott won NFL Rookie of the Year after helping the Cowboys to a 13-3 record in his first year in the league. He also took Tony Romo's job after the latter suffered a vertebral compression fracture.

The Cowboys made the playoffs the same season and then again in 2018 and 2021. In his six-year career, Prescott has thrown for 22,083 passing yards along with 143 touchdowns.

