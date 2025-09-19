Dak Prescott responds to Troy Aikman demanding more Super Bowl wins from Cowboys QB after 1-1 start to season

Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys got their first win of the season in Week 2, beating the New York Giants 40-37 in overtime on Sunday. Amid the Cowboys' 1-1 start to the season, former Dallas quarterback Troy Aikman has urged Prescott to win more Super Bowls than Roger Staubach and himself combined.When Prescott was asked about Aikman's comments, he had an interesting response.“Well, I’ve gotta get started then,” Prescott said on Thursday.Aikman led Dallas to three Super Bowl wins. Meanwhile, Staubach won two Super Bowls with the Cowboys.Prescott is in his 10th year with the Cowboys. He has led the Cowboys to the playoffs five times. Prescott has a 2-5 record in the postseason, but has never guided Dallas past the divisional round.Prescott signed a four-year, $240 million extension with the Cowboys before the 2024 season. He is the highest-paid player in NFL history, earning $60 million in average annual value.However, there is pressure on Prescott to deliver success for Dallas, especially since the team last won the Super Bowl in 1996.If the Cowboys are to win the Super Bowl this season, Prescott will have to be at his best, given the high level of competition in the league.Dak Prescott and Dallas Cowboys will square off against the Chicago Bears in Week 3 of 2025 seasonNFL: Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - Source: ImagnDak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys will face the Chicago Bears in Week 3 of the 2025 season on Sunday. The game will kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET from Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois.The Cowboys suffered a 24-20 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 before beating the Giants in Week 2.Meanwhile, the Bears lost to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 before suffering a crushing 52-21 loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 2.The Cowboys will want to build on their win from Week 2, while Chicago will want to end its losing run.