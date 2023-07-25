As Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott enters his eighth season in the NFL, the pressure on him to reach a championship game is at an all-time high.

Prescott has led Dallas to the playoffs four times in his career but has never made it past the divisional round. He holds a 2-4 postseason record thus far in his career.

First Take host and one of Prescott's biggest critics, Stephen A. Smith, spoke about Dak's disappointment on Get Up, saying that the QB should give the team a return on his contract. He signed a four-year $160 million contract before the 2021 season.

"I think the Dalton Schultz loss is a big deal," said Smith. "And as a result, Dak Prescott is gonna have to throw the ball a little bit more downfield, that means it'd be a little bit more air under the ball, which means there will be opportunities for people to take advantage of that because he won't have his safety net and Schultz to throw the football to."

Smith added:

"I think as a result of that, I don't think you're going to see people looking at McCarthy. I think you're going to see people looking at Dak Prescott and they're gonna say enough's enough. You've been in the league for about eight damn years, you ain't been to a championship game, you ain't been to a Super Bowl, but you got your bag. Okay, would you go and give us a return?"

"I think you're going to see people looking at Dak Prescott [and say], 'Enough's enough. ... You ain't been to a championship game ... a Super Bowl. But you got your bag. What are you going to give us in return?'" [email protected] says the heat is on Dak this season"I think you're going to see people looking at Dak Prescott [and say], 'Enough's enough. ... You ain't been to a championship game ... a Super Bowl. But you got your bag. What are you going to give us in return?'" pic.twitter.com/rITWDZbdik

Of course, Smith said that he should return his money back in a joking manner, but he still doesn't think Prescott has played up to his contract.

Where does Dak Prescott rank among the highest-paid QBs?

Dak Prescott during NFC Divisional Playoffs - Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers

Dak Prescott is one of the highest-paid quarterbacks entering the 2023 season. He is currently playing on a four-year $160 million contract that he signed in 2021. He's tied for the ninth-highest AAV contract, and he accounts for 17.79 per cent of the Dallas Cowboys' payroll this season.

Player Contract AAV Lamar Jackson 5-years $260 million 23.13% Jalen Hurts 5-years $255 million 22.69% Aaron Rodgers 3-years $150 million 22.36% Russell Wilson 5-years $242.5 million 21.58% Kyler Murray 5-years $230 million 20.51% Deshaun Watson 5-years $230 million 20.46% Patrick Mahomes 10-years $450 million 20.02% Josh Allen 6-years $258 million 19.13% Dak Prescott 4-years $160 million 17.79% Matthew Stafford 4-years $160 million 17.79%

To put his contract into perspective, Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford has the same exact contract but won a Super Bowl in 2022.

Smith has a point. Dallas isn't getting their money's worth for what they are paying Prescott. Next season, he will be playing on the final year of his contract at which point the Dallas Cowboys may move on from him.

