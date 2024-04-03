Dak Prescott's brother explains why Cowboys QB will be worse in 2024 NFL Season

Is Dak Prescott being set up for a disappointing season in 2024?

Prescott's Dallas Cowboys have been shockingly quiet in free agency so far, instead ostensibly focusing on trying to extend their star quarterback for 2025 and beyond. Meanwhile, their divisional rivals have been splurging on big names like Saquon Barkley, Brian Burns, and Bobby Wagner.

If Prescott's brother Tad is to be believed, he will be worse in the upcoming season. Speaking on I AM ATHLETE's Paper Route segment, Tad said:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"The only reason I say worse is because in order for him to be better: he's an MVP. He's a first team all Pro and he's a Super Bowl champion... Literally Dak's second team all-pro, second in MVP voting, leader in touchdown passes. So the only way you get better than that is to do what I just said. So I'm gonna have to just say worse based off of that."

Expand Tweet

Cowboys insider thinks Dak Prescott will receive an extension

Speaking of the Cowboys extending Dak Prescott, at least one person thinks it will happen.

David Helman, the team's insider for Fox Sports, was optimistic when asked about the topic on yesterday's episode of SPEAK, even comparing it to the Atlanta Falcons' $180-million gamble on Kirk Cousins. He said:

"You can say it's equal, (Cousins) hasn't done more. What just happened? He tore his Achilles, five years older than Dak Prescott and signed a major, major extension."

Going further, Helman identified two reasons why the contract would happen - consistent regular-season performance and a lack of positional depth.

"If you're capable of being a franchise guy and leading a team to playoff caliber records on a regular basis, you get paid," Helman said. "It almost doesn't matter how he plays. He's going to be in line for a major contract in Dallas."

"I think the Cowboys will at some point recognize, 'Oh it's scary out there in no quarterback land.' It sucks to not have a QB and the Cowboys know that at the end of the day," he added.

The other two quarterbacks in Arlington are long-time backup Cooper Rush and 2023 preseason trade acquisition Trey Lance. Like Prescott, both will be free agents come 2025, unless Lance's fifth year option (he was drafted third overall in 2021) is invoked on or before May 2.