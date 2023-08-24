Dak Prescott’s Cowboys more motivated than ever to break franchise’s 27-year-long Super Bowl drought: Report

The Dallas Cowboys, led by Dak Prescott, remain one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL year after year, But what makes them so interesting is that they are always the topic of conversation, good and bad.

The main thing hanging over the franchise's head is that for all the money, media coverage and multiple playoff appearances, when push comes to shove, Dallas always seems to find a way to screw things up.

But will this season be different? Quarterback Dak Prescott says that the team has every intention of ending the now infamous nearly three-decades-long Super Bowl drought.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

After adding Brandin Cooks and Stephon Gilmore to a team that went 12-5 last season, naturally, expectations are high for what the Cowboys could do in 2023.

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Of course, some still think Dallas will do the inevitable and stumble, but for Prescott, the playing group has every intention of making this season different.

Prescott told Jon Machota of The Athletic:

“At the end of the day, the pressure is what you put on yourself. I think at the end of the day we gotta understand that our standard is win. It’s simple as that. We hold ourselves to a high standard and high expectations. Nobody wants to end this drought more than the guys in this locker room, I can promise you that.

"For us, it’s about making sure that we know our identity, we believe in our identity as a team, we go out there and play complementary football at all three levels. I think if we do that, from what we’ve built on in the offseason to training camp to now, it’s promising.”

Expand Tweet

Can Dak Prescott lead Cowboys to Super Bowl glory?

Dak Prescott

In short, there's no reason why Dak Prescott can't lead Dallas to Super Bowl glory, but given that it's the Dallas Cowboys, many still think the franchise will fail.

But there have been moves made this offseason to make the team better. Besides the additions of Cooks and Gilmore, perhaps the biggest one has been Mike McCarthy taking over the play-calling duties.

Let's not forget he won a Super Bowl doing that in Green Bay.

In McCarthy's new system, which is a West Coast theme, it is all about getting Prescott quick, easy throws to get him in a groove and letting receivers CeeDee Lamb, Cooks and Michael Gallup do their work in open space.

Then there is Dan Quinn's stellar defense led by Micah Parsons, who has been wrecking practices, and suddenly Dallas could be the best team in the NFC.

But, of course, this all counts for nothing until the real football starts.

Will the 2023 season be any different for Dak Prescott and Dallas? There is optimism that it might be.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : #5) Which team has appeared in the most NFL conference championship games without winning a Super Bowl? (#4 Ans - Eric Dickerson) Minnesota Vikings Buffalo Bills Atlanta Falcons Kansas City Chiefs 333 votes