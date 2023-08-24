Dak Prescott’s Cowboys offense suffers blow after WR David Durden tears ACL: Report

The Dallas Cowboys offense has suffered a blow as rookie wide receiver David Durden has torn his ACL.

Durden was carted off the field on Wednesday's night practice, with the fear of him tearing his ACL, but would undergo an MRI on Thursday.

Now, it was confirmed by the MRI that Durden did indeed tear his ACL and is out for the season. He suffered the injury going one-on-one against Trevon Diggs and tripped up and immediately grabbed his knee in pain.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

🏈 NFL kickoff on Sept 7! Dive into action: Explore Schedule & Depth Chart for ultimate game-day prep!

Durden was an undrafted free agent who had made some plays in training camp and many Dallas Cowboys reporters had him making the roster.

In college, Durden played at Mercer for two years and ended his career at West Florida. In his first season at West Florida, Durden was a first-team All-Gulf South Conference as he caught 34 passes for 787 yards and 10 touchdowns, and as a senior recorded 54 receptions for 1,128 yards and 13 touchdowns.

It's also the third person from the Cowboys' rookie class to be lost for the year due to torn ACLs. The other two are linebacker DeMarvion Overshown and tight end John Stephens, with both suffering the injury in the preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks.

Who will step up for the Dallas Cowboys offense?

Although David Durden was an undrafted free agent, it was likely he would have a minor role with the team this season.

With Durden out, the Cowboys will still be led by CeeDee Lamb, Michael Gallup, and Brandin Cooks as their top receivers.

Although Dallas has dealt with some key injuries, Dak Prescott believes the Cowboys' offense will be much better this season as the quarterback spoke to Yahoo about the difference between last year and this year.

“Just crazy amount of details," Prescott said. "Guys are on the same page, just being very open and communicating. That has been a world of difference."

Also, Prescott intends to minimize his interceptions, which should also help the offense.

When will Dallas Cowboys' 2023 campaign begin?

The Dallas Cowboys will open its 2023 season on the road in Sunday Night Football against the New York Giants.

The Cowboys will have their home opener on Sept. 17 at 4:25 p.m. ET against the New York Jets.

🔥Ready to find out which NFL quarterback's spirit lives within you? PLAY QUIZ NOW and IGNITE your gridiron journey! 🏆

Poll : Do you think the Dallas Cowboys will make the playoffs this season? Yes No 0 votes