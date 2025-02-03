Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, shared a sneak peek of their special evening on her Instagram Story on Monday. The couple, along with their friends and family from Tampa, celebrated their engagement over the weekend.

In the photo Sarah posted, she and Dak were seen walking hand in hand down a hallway with their daughter, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, in the QB's arm.

“Didn't get any photos other than these (signs of a good night), but we are so grateful for all of you,” Sarah wrote over the image.

At the bottom, she added:

“The love of my life and our angel.”

For the night, Prescott wore a black "Amiri" shirt featuring graphic designs while Sarah was in a sequined white dress and high heels.

Dak Prescott’s fiancée pens special message after celebrating engagement with Cowboys star (Credits: @sarahjane Instagram)

The celebration of Dak Prescott's engagement happened four months after the NFL QB got down on his one knee. Taking to Instagram, Dak shared pictures from the big day and dedicated a message to his partner:

"Mine Forever!!!! The Best Friend, Partner, Teammate, Mother, and Now Fiancé I could Ask or Pray for! Thank you, God for this Blessing and Family! I Love you, Sarah Jane Ramos. 4EVER!"

Interestingly, Dak proposed to Sarah on a golf course during the Cowboys' bye week. Prescott knows how much Sarah Jane loves golf and thus, decided to incorporate it into the proposal by using a fake golf ball to pop the question.

Later, Sarah also took to Instagram to look back at the milestone.

"The best week of my life with the love of my life 🤍 You make me the happiest girl on Earth and I cannot wait to be your wife… 🥹 I love you in this life and the next, Dak! To forever with you," she wrote.

The couple started dating in 2023. Their first child, Margaret, was born on February 22, 2024.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos are expecting their second child

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos announced on Dec.12, 2024, that they are set to welcome their second daughter. Taking to Instagram, Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, made it official on Instagram with a lovely maternity shoot, alongside Prescott and their daughter, Margaret.

"Couldn’t pray for more… So obsessed with these two.🥹 Happy Holidays from our soon-to-be family of FOUR, 🤍🫶" Jane captioned the post.

The sweetest thing is that another baby girl will join the Prescott family.

