Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane debuts new nickname for Cowboys QB as he lands in Carolina for Cowboys vs. Panthers Week 6 game

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott showed up in a black and red outfit, inspired by NBA legend Michael Jordan, as he landed in Carolina for his Week 6 game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday.

Prescott, who signed with Jordan Brand in 2021, wore the outfit as a nod to Jordan’s Chicago Bulls colors and Jordan’s North Carolina roots. His fiancee, Sarah Jane, shared a video of him in the fit alongside the caption:

“Let’s goooo swag daddy.”

@sarahjane's IG story

He wore Air Jordan 1 Retro High ‘85 OG “Bred” sneakers, a Jordan Brand graphic T-shirt, a black Prada bomber jacket, cargo pants and a “Dallas” hat.

Sarah and Dak Prescott started dating in 2023. He proposed in October 2024 during a round of golf, with their daughter Margaret Jane there. They have two daughters, Margaret, born in February 2024, and Aurora Rayne, born in May.

Panthers DC lays high praise on Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys are coming off a 37-22 win over the New York Jets and will look to keep that momentum going against the Carolina Panthers. Dak Prescott has been playing at MVP level this season, passing for 1,356 yards on a 71.3% completion rate for 10 touchdowns. He also added one rushing score for 50 yards.

Ahead of the game, Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero praised the quarterback on Saturday:

“I've always had a high, high amount of respect for Dak. He is obviously one of the best players and quarterbacks in this league. He's really been playing at a high level for almost a decade now.”

Evero knows what his defense is up against. The Panthers are allowing an average of 311 yards per game, while the Cowboys’ offense is putting up 406 yards per game.

The Cowboys come into the game with a 2-2-1 record, while the Panthers sit at 2-3 after beating the Dolphins 27-24 in Week 4. Injury-wise, the Panthers will be without running back Chuba Hubbard (calf), and the Cowboys will be without wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle), which could make things tougher for Prescott and the Dallas offense.

According to Sportsline, Dallas is a 3-point favorite, and the over/under for total points is 47.5.

