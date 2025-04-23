Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane has one major complaint about "perfect day" with daughter MJ Rose 

Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane, accompanied her daughter Margaret Jane for a poolside outing at the start of the week. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback's fiancée is currently pregnant with the couple's second baby, which they expect to welcome next month.

On her Instagram account on Tuesday, where Sarah Jane boasts around 123K followers, she shared a picture of her daughter Margaret Jane. She posted a snap of her baby girl sitting by the side of the pool. Jane called it a "perfect day", but she had one complaint about her outing.

"Perfect day. Just missing Dada," Jane wrote in her IG story.

Still from Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane's Instagram story/@sarahjane)

Sarah Jane and Dak Prescott have been together for over two years now. However, the couple initially kept their relationship away from the limelight. But after the pair welcomed their first child in March 2024, they have been vocal about their personal life on the internet.

Sarah Jane often shares pictures with the Cowboys QB and their daughter, MJ, on her Instagram handle.

Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane glows in stunning baby shower photos

Earlier this month, Dak Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane, organized a baby shower ceremony. On April 9, Jane posted several pictures of the ceremony and also penned down a caption, expressing her joy at welcoming another baby girl.

"Couldn’t have dreamed of a more beautiful baby shower celebrating our girl. @amandaltarabokija is the best host/planner/friend ever and I am so grateful for all the love and smiles she brought into one room. We love you so much baby AR."

Prescott and Jane organized the baby shower ceremony in a flowery theme, decorating a telephone booth with flowers. It was an intimate ceremony attended by their loved ones.

Sarah Jane glammed up the occasion in a floral design dress. She posted a picture with Dak Prescott and their elder daughter, MJ, posing in front of the telephone booth.

The couple is expected to welcome their second baby around the end of May. They have even thought of the name of the baby. They are keeping the full name under wraps for now, but in an interview with SI Swimsuit in December 2024, they revealed that the baby's middle name would be "Rayne."

