  Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane, poses in swimsuit while prepping for her wedding to Cowboys QB with gal pals

Dak Prescott’s fiancée, Sarah Jane, poses in swimsuit while prepping for her wedding to Cowboys QB with gal pals

By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 11, 2025 04:45 GMT
Dak Prescott&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e Sarah Jane
Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane (Image Source: Instagram/@sarahjane)

Dak Prescott’s fiancée, Sarah Jane, shared a glimpse of her pre-wedding preparation on social media. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback announced his engagement to Jane in October, and since then, the couple has been blessed with their second baby this offseason.

This month, Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys are preparing for preseason games, while on social media, his fiancée hinted at their wedding. On Sunday, she reshared an Instagram story from her friend Amanda Tarabokija, where she posed in white swimwear. Her friend shared the snap with the caption:

“Our beautiful bride-to-be”

Jane reshared it with a caption seemingly talking about her bachelorette party.

“Planning day with my girls,” Jane wrote.
Still from Dak Prescott&rsquo;s fianc&eacute;e Sarah Jane&#039;s IG story /@sarahjane
Still from Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane's IG story /@sarahjane

In the picture, Sarah Jane wore a white top and a matching swimsuit skirt. She kept her long hair open and styled the look with minimal jewelry. She wore white sandals.

Dak Prescott proposed to Sarah Jane on a golf course. The couple shared a few pictures of their engagement on Oct. 19, 2024, on Instagram.

"Mine Forever!!!! The Best Friend, Partner, Teammate, Mother, and Now Fiancé I could Ask or Pray for! Thank you God for this Blessing and Family! I Love you @sarahjane 4EVER!," Prescott wrote.
The post included a few pictures of his proposal on the greens and also a few of the engagement celebration with their elder daughter, MJ. In one of the adorable snaps, their daughter wore a T-shirt with the text:

“Hi mommy, daddy has a question for you?”

The pair was first linked in September 2023, and in February 2024, they were blessed with a baby girl. Their second daughter, Aurora, was born in May.

Sarah Jane cheers for Dak Prescott during the Dallas Cowboys' preseason game

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys had their first preseason game against the Los Angeles Rams. Dak Prescott’s fiancée, Sarah Jane, attended the game and cheered for him.

She shared a picture from the sidelines, accompanied by a humorous caption.

"Searching for 4️⃣ on the sidelines," she wrote.
Sarah Jane cheers for Dak Prescott during the Dallas Cowboys&#039; preseason game. @sarahjane
Sarah Jane cheers for Dak Prescott during the Dallas Cowboys' preseason game. @sarahjane

However, it was a disappointing start for the Cowboys. They lost the game 31-21. They next play against the Baltimore Ravens on Aug. 17 and face the Atlanta Falcons on Aug. 23.

The regular season will start in September. The Cowboys open against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 7. Prescott has entered his 10th year with the team.

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

bell-icon Manage notifications