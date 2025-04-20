Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos celebrates Easter with special family moments

Dak Prescott is looking for another rebirth in his career after suffering a season-ending avulsion of his hamstring in 2024. In the meantime, he is celebrating a different kind of "rebirth".
On Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys quarterback's fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, posted an image of their daughter Margarate Jane "MJ" Rose on her Instagram story, for reaching for what appears to be an Easter egg:
"Her Second Easter but First Easter Egg Hunt (hatched chick emoji)"
Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!
She then followed it with a picture of the three of them together:
"Love these two so much (yellow heart emoji)"
The couple is set to welcome their second daughter next month, and while her first name is still unknown, Ramos confirmed in an interview with Sports Illustrated's Swimsuit Issue that her middle name would be Rayne - Prescott's first name.
Donald Trump revealed to be roughly the same size as Dak Prescott
While it is still the offseason, Dak Prescott is continuing to maintain his burly (for a quarterback) 6'2", 226-lb figure, especially with the Cowboys having commenced spring camp almost two weeks ago. But there is at least one other famous figure who seemingly shares those measurements.
As reported on Friday, incumbent US President Donald Trump is also 6'2" and weighs 224 lbs, according to his personal doctor Sean P. Barbarella. Furthermore, he possesses these "excellent" vital stats that can be exemplified by his "frequent victories in golf events":
"He has only slightly elevated blood pressure (128/74) and almost perfect levels of cholesterol (140), body temperature (98.6) and resting heart rate (62) for a man in his 40s, much less for someone pushing 80."
But that is not the only link that Trump has with Dak Prescott. Back in 1984, some time after he became the owner of the USFL's New Jersey Generals, Trump revealed an interest in purchasing the Dallas Cowboys from founder Clint Murchison Jr., but the deal did not push through. That was his second bid at an NFL franchise, after he twice coveted Robert Irsay's then-Baltimore Colts.
In 1988, after the USFL collapsed, he was once again reported to be interested in buying the Cowboys. However, he would be beaten to it in 1989 by incumbent owner Jerry Jones. Rumors regarding the AFC East's New England Patriots (eventually purchased by Victor Kiam, then Robert Kraft) and Buffalo Bills (eventually purchased by Terry Pegula) also amounted to nothing.
Brandon Graham shares hilarious first impression on Jason Kelce joining Eagles