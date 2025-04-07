Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos gets spoiled with Dior on her baby shower

Sarah Jane Ramos, fiancée of Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott, shared a glimpse of her extravagant baby shower on Instagram stories on Sunday. She highlighted a Dior bag gifted by her best friend Sloan Tison Shepley. The designer gift stood out among a wave of presents, as Ramos celebrated the upcoming arrival of her second child in style.

Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos gets spoiled with Dior

The celebration came over a year after Ramos and Prescott welcomed their first daughter, Margaret Jane “MJ” Rose, on February 29. With baby No. 2 due on May 22, the family is set to expand once again, this time with another baby girl. The couple had confirmed the pregnancy in December 2024 through a joint announcement on social media.

Ramos, 30, has stayed active on social media, often sharing personal moments, family milestones, and thoughts on motherhood. She has over 122K followers on Instagram.

While Prescott’s 2024 season was cut short due to a hamstring injury in Week 9 (partial avulsion), his off-field life remained eventful. He ended the year with 1,978 passing yards, 11 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions across 8 games. Despite the setback, he secured a four-year, $240M extension in September, with $231M guaranteed, an NFL record in average annual value ($60M/year).

Now with Zack Martin retired and DeMarcus Lawrence gone in free agency, Dak Prescott stands as the Cowboys’ longest-tenured player entering the 2025 season. While Dallas shifts focus back to football, life off-field remains full of joy for Prescott and Ramos, with their growing family leading the way.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos join Dallas County prison grads for Change Agent ceremony

In a powerful off-field moment last month, Dak Prescott and fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos delivered heartfelt messages to inmates graduating from the Change Agent program at Dallas County prison.

The Cowboys QB has attended the ceremony for three straight years. But this time, it was Ramos who stole the show. Speaking for the first time at the event, she urged inmates to believe in their future and act like the success they aspire to become. Her words brought the crowd to its feet.

"If you believe you're going to be a successful person in society one day, start acting like you already are," she told the inmates.

Their appearance marked another chapter in Prescott’s long-standing relationship with Damon West, founder of the Change Agent Prison Curriculum. West, a former inmate turned motivational speaker, credits the 31-year-old as a major force in his post-prison transformation. The two are now working to bring his story to film.

About the author Heena singh Heena Singh is an NFL writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field, most recently with Essentially Sports. Prior to that, Heena worked with 73buzz.com, where she covered off-court sports content. She has also worked in the entertainment industry for Fandom Wire, Animated Times and Koimoi, and has also studied Business Psychology.



Heena is a Kansas City Chiefs fan but also has a deep respect for the Baltimore Ravens. While the 2025 Super Bowl may not have gone their way, expect the Chiefs to come back stronger.



When she’s not diving into game stats, team dynamics, or quarterback controversies, you’ll likely find Heena catching some Z’s, her second favorite activity after football. Know More

