Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos sends 2-word message as they twin in black at Cowboys' Medal of Honor event 

Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos praised fans and shared a glimpse of her outing with the NFL star at the Cowboys' Medal of Honor event. On Saturday, the Dallas Cowboys organized a grand event at the grand opening of the National Medal of Honor Museum.

Ad

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback also attended the event, accompanied by his fiancée, Sarah. On Sunday, Ramos shared some of the pictures of the ceremony on her Instagram handle. She posted a mirror selfie of the couple along with some other snaps. Sharing the snap, Ramos wrote:

"Last night."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

She also hilariously wrote "Priorities😂" in the caption of the Instagram story as Prescott put his hand on her budding baby bump.

Ad

Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Still from Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos's Instagram story/@sarahjane

For the ceremony, the pair styled in matching black outfits. Sarah wore a glamorous all-black gown, while Prescott wore a black three-piece suit. Notably, the couple is expecting their second child together.

Ad

In another Instagram story, Sarah Jane Ramos shared a beautiful picture of the couple moving towards the venue of the ceremony.

Still from Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos's Instagram story/@sarahjane

Meanwhile, in another Instagram story, Sarah also posted a rare glimpse of the ceremony.

Ad

Still from Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos's Instagram story/@sarahjane

Prescott’s fiancée is known for actively posting about her personal life on her Instagram handle, where she boasts 122K followers.

Ad

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos celebrate the first birthday of their daughter

Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos became parents last year in February when they welcomed their first child together, a baby girl named Margaret Jane Rose Prescott. Last month, on Feb 22, the couple celebrated the first birthday of the little one.

Sarah and Dak shared a joint post on February 23. They posted a reel featuring adorable moments of their little angel along with the caption saying:

Ad

"Will never be able to put into words how special our girl is and the joy she has brought us. Happy 1st Birthday to the light of our lives! 🥳 We love you so much MJ Rose"

The Prescott family is growing, and the couple is now awaiting their second child together. They are expecting another baby girl due on May 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.