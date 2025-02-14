Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos shares sneak peek into romantic pre-Valentine's Day surprise from QB

Dak Prescott has handled the recovery from his hamstring injury very well. As he continues his return, he and Sarah Jane Ramos have an idea of what they will do on Valentine's Day.

On Thursday, the fiancee of the Dallas Cowboys quarterback took to Instagram Stories to post a picture of red and white roses with the following captions:

"My forever Valentine"

"I love you (Dak)"

Sarah Jane Ramos previwes Valentine's Day 2025 with Dak Prescott

This will be their first time celebrating the occasioni since becoming parents to daughter MJ Rose almost a year ago and revealing their engamement in October via a golf-themed photoshoot.

Dak Prescott, Troy Aikman meet cancer patients for fundraising gala

Besides being the franchise quarterback of the Cowboys, Dak Prescott has been one of the Dallas area's most prominent philanthropists. He's the founder of the Faith Fight Finish Foundation, which was founded in honor of his late mother Peggy and works to help people in need.

This week, he met child cancer patients at the NorthPark Center, a shopping mall in Dallas. Twenty of them will model clothes donated by Dillard's at this spring's Children's Cancer Fund Gala.

Some of the children's responses can be seen below:

"Today was a cool experience getting to meet Dak Prescott."

"I was really nervous, but when I went on stage, my fear just went away. It was just really nice."

Prescott, who lost his mother Peggy to colon cancer in 2013, reminisced on the experience:

"This fight is something I don't take lightly. As you see the faces on some of these kids maybe you've seen on your own at times, today is hitting a whole different way. To hear a girl say her hero is her dad, I'm blessed to be able to be a part of this fight."

Brent Christopher, president of the Children's Medical Center Foundation, said:

"To be willing to stand with them and support them, that gives inspiration and courage like nothing else could. That's exactly what those kids and families need."

Also participating was former Cowboys Hall of Fame quarterback and current ESPN Monday Night Football analyst Troy Aikman, who has survived a bout with skin cancer.

