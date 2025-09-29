Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane sends 4-word message as Cowboys star shines in Week 4 tie vs. Packers

Dak Prescott had a solid outing in Week 4 of the 2025 NFL season. He helped the Cowboys score 40 points in a wild match that ended in a tie against the Green Bay Packers.

After the game, the Cowboys’ Instagram hailed him as the “QB1,” and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, reposted it with a four-word caption.

“On a different level” she wrote, with emojis, a rising graph, a starnand a blue heart.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @sarahjane)

Dak Prescott played really well in Week 4. He threw 31 of 40 passes for 319 yards and scored 3 touchdowns without any interceptions.

His connection with George Pickens was strong. Pickens had 134 yards and 2 touchdowns. Even though the offensive line did not protect him well, Prescott stayed calm and made big plays.

The Cowboys scored 40 points, but their defense gave up 489 yards, and the Packers came back to tie the game 40-40.

The Cowboys faced off against former player Micah Parsons for the first time since trading him to the Packers. Parsons had been one of Dallas’ biggest stars. Thus, seeing him on the other side made Week 4 more emotional.

The Dallas Cowboys’ next game is on October 5 against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium.

Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos' OOTD Week 4 clash vs. Packers

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott's fiancée turned heads with her outfit during the team's Week 4 game against the Packers. Sarah Jane Ramos wore a stylish plaid jumpsuit and a black cowboy hat.

Ramos also spent time with Haley Cavinder, who’s engaged to Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. The two posed for photos at AT&T Stadium.

Source: (Via Instagram/ @sarahjane)

In one snap, Ramos flashed a peace sign while standing next to Cavinder, who rocked a cropped Cowboys jersey.

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos got engaged during a golf outing in October 2024. They later celebrated with a party in Tampa.

The couple has two daughters together. Their first, Margaret Jane “MJ” Rose Prescott, was born on February 29, 2024. The couple's second child, Aurora Rayne Prescott, arrived on May 22, 2025.

