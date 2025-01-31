The wedding bells have started to ring for Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott and his fiancée Sarah Jane Ramos. Almost three months into her engagement, the couple has started to prepare for their wedding, and Jane recently shared the first glimpse into it with her fans.

On Friday, Sarah shared the first glimpse into her wedding prep on Instagram. Jane posted a picture that highlighted a handful of pink-themed wedding gear she received from a brand called Stoney Clover Lane. As seen in the IG story, her wedding gear featured her name and the word "bride" beautifully engraved in bold letters.

Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane shares first glimpse into wedding prep (Image Source: Jane/IG)

Sarah Jane's first glimpse into wedding prep came almost three months after she got engaged to Dak Prescott.

During one of their golf sessions, Prescott proposed to Jane. The couple later shared a joint Instagram post to reveal the news to the fans.

"Mine Forever!!!! The Best Friend, Partner, Teammate, Mother, and Now Fiancé I could Ask or Pray for! Thank you God for this Blessing and Family! I Love you @sarahjane 4EVER!" Prescott and Jane captioned their joint Instagram post, attached with a picture from their intimate engagement ceremony.

Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah Jane's engagement ring costs more than Brock Purdy's salary

Brock Purdy's annual salary for 2024 accounts for 985,000,000, and according to PEOPLE, the engagement ring that Dak Prescott proposed to fiancée Sarah Jane, was worth more than that. It was a 10-card diamond cut ring made by jewelers called “Jason of Beverly Hills” and cost a whopping $1 million.

Interestingly, Prescott was personally involved in the production of the engagement ring, according to the jewelry brand's CEO Jason Arasheben. During an exclusive interview with PEOPLE, Arasheben shed light on Prescott's involvement in designing the diamond ring and said:

"In my business, there are high maintenance clients and then there's Dak. Dak was so easy to work with and was very intentional with every detail of this ring. He was involved in every aspect and really wanted this to be a ring she would love. He wanted something classic but with a little flare and that's exactly what we did."

Almost a month after getting engaged, Dak Prescott and fiancée Sarah Jane share their second pregnancy news. Jane broke the news to the fans via an Instagram post, attached with pictures from her maternity photoshoot.

