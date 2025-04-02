Dak Prescott’s fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, had the sweetest reaction to Carolyn Estephany’s anniversary post for Sterling Shepard. On March 31, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ wide receiver and his girlfriend hit the two-year mark, with Carolyn sharing heartfelt photos and videos of their love story.

Ad

“It took 2 weeks after meeting to make it official, they say when you know you know and we knew! 2 years of belly laughing later and here we are so excited for many more, I love you mucho SS! the last video lives rent free in my head.”

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Prescott’s fiancée chimed in with a four-word comment:

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

“Doesn’t get more perfect.”

Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah sends 4-word message as Sterling Shepard's GF Carolyn celebrates anniversary with Bucs WR

Shepard, clearly just as smitten, dropped his response:

Ad

“I love you more mama ❤️.”

Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah sends 4-word message as Sterling Shepard's GF Carolyn celebrates anniversary with Bucs WR

The couple’s love story has been a fast but strong one, and Carolyn’s post gave fans a peek into their journey.

Ad

Meanwhile, Prescott and Ramos have plenty to celebrate, too. The Dallas Cowboys QB and his fiancée are gearing up for their wedding after announcing their engagement in October 2024. Just a few months later, they welcomed their daughter, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, on Leap Day (Feb. 29, 2024). And now, baby No. 2 is on the way.

When the Cowboys secured his historic $240M contract extension (making him the highest-paid player in NFL history), she proudly shared the news:

Ad

“The most deserving man and the best partner and father. We love you.”

Ramos, a Tampa Bay native and a Florida State grad, has a background in the wine industry. She’s worked as a wine specialist for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, handling big brands like Diageo and Moet Hennessy.

Dak Prescott’s beach getaway with fiancée Sarah takes an unexpected Philly twist

Dak Prescott just wanted a peaceful babymoon in the Bahamas. Philly fans had other plans.

Ad

On March 9, a video clip was posted on Barstool Philly's X account, featuring Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, enjoying a getaway before welcoming their second baby. Then, a bachelorette party hit him with the dreaded E-A-G-L-E-S chant. The Cowboys QB barely reacted, just looked up and kept walking.

Expand Tweet

Ad

It’s already been a brutal offseason for the $60 M-per-year quarterback. The Cowboys’ season once again ended in disappointment. And with a four-year, $240 million contract (including $231 million guaranteed), the pressure on Prescott has never been higher.

The NFC East isn’t getting any easier either. The defending champ Eagles are still flying high. Meanwhile, Cowboys fans are still waiting for Dak Prescott to break the Super Bowl drought.

All he wanted was a little peace before the chaos. Instead, Philly fans made sure he heard them loud and clear.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

What positions do the Bears need to draft? Exploring biggest requirements for Ben Johnson and Co. in 2025 NFL Draft