Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah, shares 3-word message for daughter MJ rocking Cowboys QB's jersey for gameday vs Eagles

Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane, shared a picture of her daughter, Margaret Jane Rose Prescott, in her father's NFL jersey as he prepares for his game against the Philadelphia Eagles. The 2025 NFL season began this week, and on Thursday, the Dallas Cowboys played their first game against the reigning Super Bowl champions.

Ahead of the game, Sarah Jane shared an adorable picture of her daughter in a Cowboys outfit. She posted a snap of little MJ sitting in a park. In the caption, Jane penned a heartfelt message for the NFL star:

"Always repping daddy," she wrote.

Prescott's fiancée Sarah shares 3-word message for daughter MJ rocking Cowboys QB's jersey/@sarahjane

In the snap, MJ wore Dak Prescott's number 4 Dallas Cowboys jersey. Prescott has entered his first season after welcoming his second baby.

Sarah Jane shared a picture of her younger daughter, Aurora Rayne Prescott, in her next Instagram story. She posted an adorable snap of the baby girl holding her hand up to cheer for the Cowboys quarterback.

"Sweetest angel cheering on dada too," Jane wrote.

Prescott's fiancée Sarah IG story/@sarahjane

Prescott and Jane welcomed MJ in 2024, and in May, were blessed with another daughter, Aurora.

Dak Prescott's fiancée shares excitement for the new season

In another Instagram story on Thursday, Dak Prescott's fiancée, Sarah Jane, reshared a Dallas Cowboys post about their season-opening game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

In the caption of the post, Jane cheered for her beau and shared her excitement for the new season:

"Let's go baby," she wrote.

Prescott's fiancée shares excitement for the new season@sarahjane

Prescott, a fourth-round pick in the 2016 draft, is now playing his 10th season with the Cowboys. Last season, the NFL team had a decent run, with seven wins and 10 losses, narrowly missing a playoff spot.

In preseason, the Cowboys started their campaign with a loss against the Los Angeles Rams before losing to the Baltimore Ravens. They beat the Atlanta Falcons, but Prescott missed the preseason games.

He played the season opener against the Eagles and but had a disappointing outing, throwing for 186 yards as the Cowboys lost 24-20. They next take on the New York Giants on Sept. 14.

