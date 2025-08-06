  • home icon
  Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah shows off post-baby gains just 2.5 months after giving birth: "Feeling stronger than ever"

Dak Prescott’s fiancée Sarah shows off post-baby gains just 2.5 months after giving birth: "Feeling stronger than ever"

By Bethany Cohen
Published Aug 06, 2025 17:53 GMT
Dak Prescott's fiancee Sarah showed off her post-pregnancy weight loss.

Dak Prescott and his fiancée, Sarah Jane Ramos, welcomed their second daughter, Aurora Rayne, in May 2025. Just two and a half months later, Sarah shared a video of her working out in the backyard of their home. She can be seen doing squats in the picture below. She wrote in the caption:

"2 and a half months PP. Feeling stronger than ever (grateful emoji)."
Sarah's Instagram story

Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos are also parents to daughter Margaret Jane Rose, whom they call MJ. She was born in February 2024.

Dak Prescott's fiancee Sarah sent heartfelt birthday message to Cowboys QB

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hopes to lead the team to a turnaround season in 2025. Prescott has spent the last several weeks in training camp after his 2024 NFL season was cut short in Week 9 due to a hamstring injury.

Last week, the Cowboys quarterback celebrated his 32nd birthday at training camp. In a heartfelt post, Sarah Jane Ramos shared a birthday wish and her love for the quarterback.

"Happy birthday to my person. The best in every way possible. I couldn’t love you more and I cannot wait to be your wife 🤍," Sarah wrote.
The couple reportedly met in 2023 and didn't go public with their relationship until September of that same year. Sarah shared a post of herself at a Cowboys game, showing her support, which was the first indication of their relationship. Later in the year, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together. A few months after their first daughter was born, the couple got engaged in October 2024.

The year 2024 was a big one for the quarterback, who not only welcomed his first child and got engaged but also signed a lucrative extension with the Cowboys. In September 2024, he signed a four-year deal worth $240 million.

