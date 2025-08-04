  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dak Prescott's fiancee Sarah twins in white attire with 3x Pro Bowl QB for family visit to Cowboys camp [PICS]

Dak Prescott's fiancee Sarah twins in white attire with 3x Pro Bowl QB for family visit to Cowboys camp [PICS]

By Ankita Yadav
Published Aug 04, 2025 11:30 GMT
Dak Prescott
Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah (Image Source: Getty)

Dak Prescott’s fiancee, Sarah Jane, shared a glimpse of her training camp visit to cheer for the NFL star. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is entering his 10th season in the NFL and ahead of the new season, he attended training camp last month.

Ad

On Saturday, Jane shared an adorable family picture in her Instagram story. In the snap, they were twinning in white outfits. She she shared it with Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love” playing in the background.

Dak Prescott&#039;s fianc&eacute;e Sarah twins in white attire in family visit to Cowboys camp /@sarahjane
Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah twins in white attire in family visit to Cowboys camp /@sarahjane

Jane held their younger daughter, Aurora, whom they welcomed in May. She wore a white oversized sweater paired with a light blue skirt and a white cap, while the Cowboys quarterback sported a white T-shirt with the NFL logo printed on the side and matching shorts. He held MJ in his arms.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Dak Prescott opened up about managing his dad duties along with his game last month after practice at training camp.

"I'm getting that true balance," Prescott (via ESPN). "I think it's healthy. Now when I get to get away from this building and get away from here, my mind gets to leave it, where in the past it didn't. I think that could be detrimental at times. [Now] it's no overthinking things, thinking too much about the things you want."
Ad

During the offseason, he made the most of his time, spending it with his family.

Sarah Jane wishes Dak Prescott on his birthday in a heartfelt post

Prescott celebrated his 32nd birthday on July 29 during training camp. His fiancée shared a heartfelt post for him on her Instagram account.

"Happy birthday to my person. The best in every way possible. I couldn’t love you more and I cannot wait to be your wife 🤍" she wrote.
Ad
Ad

She shared romantic pictures of the couple from a fun-filled boat outing. In the first snap, they shared a kiss, followed by some other snaps of them.

In one photo, the couple appeared to be enjoying drinks. The NFL quarterback smiled with his hands raised as his fiancée opened a champagne bottle. He was dressed in a half-sleeve shirt and matching shorts, while Jane wore a white top and skirt.

About the author
Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.

Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications