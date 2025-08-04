Dak Prescott’s fiancee, Sarah Jane, shared a glimpse of her training camp visit to cheer for the NFL star. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is entering his 10th season in the NFL and ahead of the new season, he attended training camp last month.On Saturday, Jane shared an adorable family picture in her Instagram story. In the snap, they were twinning in white outfits. She she shared it with Redbone’s “Come and Get Your Love” playing in the background.Dak Prescott's fiancée Sarah twins in white attire in family visit to Cowboys camp /@sarahjaneJane held their younger daughter, Aurora, whom they welcomed in May. She wore a white oversized sweater paired with a light blue skirt and a white cap, while the Cowboys quarterback sported a white T-shirt with the NFL logo printed on the side and matching shorts. He held MJ in his arms.Dak Prescott opened up about managing his dad duties along with his game last month after practice at training camp.&quot;I'm getting that true balance,&quot; Prescott (via ESPN). &quot;I think it's healthy. Now when I get to get away from this building and get away from here, my mind gets to leave it, where in the past it didn't. I think that could be detrimental at times. [Now] it's no overthinking things, thinking too much about the things you want.&quot;During the offseason, he made the most of his time, spending it with his family.Sarah Jane wishes Dak Prescott on his birthday in a heartfelt postPrescott celebrated his 32nd birthday on July 29 during training camp. His fiancée shared a heartfelt post for him on her Instagram account.&quot;Happy birthday to my person. The best in every way possible. I couldn’t love you more and I cannot wait to be your wife 🤍&quot; she wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe shared romantic pictures of the couple from a fun-filled boat outing. In the first snap, they shared a kiss, followed by some other snaps of them.In one photo, the couple appeared to be enjoying drinks. The NFL quarterback smiled with his hands raised as his fiancée opened a champagne bottle. He was dressed in a half-sleeve shirt and matching shorts, while Jane wore a white top and skirt.