Dak Prescott and his girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, welcomed their child together on February 22nd. At a month old, their daughter, Margaret Jane Rose, is keeping her parents busy in her newborn phase. Her mother documented their first Easter celebration as a family by sharing a photo via Instagram Stories.

Ramos was seen wearing a floral dress while carrying her daughter. Meanwhile, the All-Pro quarterback wore a suit and was all smiles. She captioned the photo as follows:

“Easter with my loves. Thank you Jesus”

Dak Prescott’s significant other also reshared an IG photo posted by Victoria Ramos with the following caption:

“Baby Girl!!! I love her SM (so much) @SarahJane”

Sarah Jane Ramos documents the first Easter of her daughter, Margaret Jane.

Prescott and Ramos announced their pregnancy on November 26th, 2023. She posted a black and white photo showing off her baby bump:

“A little bit of Heaven sent down to Earth 🤍 Our immeasurable blessing. I cannot wait to raise a strong, confident, beautiful baby girl with you @_4dak”

After giving birth, she posted another photo with Dak Prescott:

“MJ Rose, Being your parents is the biggest blessing life has to offer and we are so fortunate that you are ours! Welcome into this world, baby girl, you will always be loved and protected! We are so IN LOVE with you ♥️ Love, Mom & Dad 🙏”

Sarah Jane Ramos is from Tampa Bay, Florida. While she studied criminalistics and criminal science at Florida State University, she specialized in the hospitality industry, particularly as a wine specialist. She currently works as an on-premise area manager for Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits.

Ramos was first associated with Dak Prescott when she attended a Dallas Cowboys game against the New York Giants in September 2023.

She celebrated her 30th birthday with the Pro Bowl quarterback on November 17, 2023.

Dak Prescott's offseason

Meanwhile, Prescott is spending his offseason with Ramos and their daughter. He will return to the grind in the second week of April when organized team activities for the 2024 offseason are expected to commence.

The Cowboys’ OTA workouts will start in May, and training camp will commence in July. Prescott is expected to be Dallas’ starting quarterback for the ninth consecutive NFL season.