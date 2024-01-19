Dak Prescott's girlfriend Sarah Jane shows off lavish baby shower arrangements

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend, Sarah Jane Ramos, announced that they were expecting their first child just a few months ago. The couple also revealed that their baby is a girl but are holding off on sharing the name until she arrives.

This week, Ramos and the baby girl were honored with a beautiful baby shower. In photos shared to her Instagram stories, all of the details included pink, flowers, balloons and even more pink.

Dak Prescott and his girlfriend are expecting a baby girl in the coming months.

Guests were given small bouquets as a party favor for attending the baby shower. A long pink table was decorated with floral arrangements and heart-shaped pillows for guests to sit on. There was also a giant pink balloon arch for guests to enter through.

The captions for Sarah Jane and some of the guests referred to the baby as "MJ", which is likely a hint at the baby's initials.

The couple announced their big news in November when Ramos posted a series of maternity photos on her Instagram page. The Dallas Cowboys quarterback later revealed that the baby is due in March 2024.

Dak Prescott's girlfriend Sarah Jane recapped a 'magical' year

Dak Prescott tends to keep his personal life away from the camera. He doesn't typically share many details but in November, he and Sarah Jane Ramos revealed the news of the upcoming arrival of their daughter.

Sarah Jane Ramos recapped the year 2023 a few days after the New Year with a collage of photos on Instagram. She referred to the year as her most 'magical' and shared never-before-seen photos of her and the Cowboys quarterback.

"An ode to the most magical year"

For his part, Prescott replied to the series of photos recapping some of their biggest moments of the year.

"The best Year to date!!!! I have a feeling ‘24 will be even Greater! I Love you so Much Sexy Mama"

The quarterback acknowledged that 2023 was the best year of his life but, that he knows that 2024 will be even better, referring to the birth of their daughter.