Jerry Jones' Dallas Cowboys have had an active offseason, but have been mostly focused on getting rid of key pieces and bringing in a few replacements. For starters, Jerry Jones decided to trade away their star receiver Amari Cooper to the Cleveland Browns and gave their third-best receiver, Michael Gallup, a long-term deal. Dallas has not made any major changes to the offensive line or secondary, and Emmanuel Acho blames Dak Prescott's ability to do "just enough."

"[Dallas] never bothered to fix all of their issues...Dak Prescott is keeping the Dallas Cowboys afloat, but Dak Prescott's talent is blinding Jerry Jones. Because you can win 10, 12 games with Dak Prescott, you're not gonna make sure the offensive line is stable...Zeke is in decline, but Dak Prescott can cover for him."

Acho's comments aren't far-farfetched either. For a man who longed for a Super Bowl ring in 2021, Jerry Jones seemed content with the roster he had and was surprised when the team fell short...again. Ezekiel Elliott runs like a shell of himself. Amari Cooper is out of the building. As for Prescott, we may have seen him reach his ceiling in 2021. He had a career-high season, and even that wasn't enough to overcome the team's shortcomings in other areas.

Michael Gehlken @GehlkenNFL Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on how QB Dak Prescott can the make most of healthy offseason: “My wish would be for him to get as much time throwing to our receivers as he can this offseason. …There’s an area where we were limited because of repetition and that type of thing.” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on how QB Dak Prescott can the make most of healthy offseason: “My wish would be for him to get as much time throwing to our receivers as he can this offseason. …There’s an area where we were limited because of repetition and that type of thing.” https://t.co/AMXissxEZt

Because Dak can consistently keep the Cowboys in playoff contention when healthy, Jerry Jones does, in fact, seem blind to the real issues plaguing the roster. If Jones is, indeed, serious about winning a championship, it would be best to analyze every player, including Prescott.

The window is closing for Dallas, unless they can revamp most of the depth chart. They spent 90% of their draft picks on the defense last year and should counter it with bolstering their backfield, receivers, and offensive line in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Options for Cowboys in 2022 NFL Draft

The Dallas Cowboys own the 24th pick in the first round and can easily improve the offensive line with someone like Zion Johnson from Boston College. They might be swayed to pick a receiver if one starts to fall to them, but they can still get a quality starter in the second or third round. Clemson's Justyn Ross could be a steal in the third round for Dallas.

Mike @bengals_sans Zion Johnson is a card-carrying member of the Glass Eaters. This guy looks to establish a physical brand of football by plowing every single defender into the ground. Zion Johnson is a card-carrying member of the Glass Eaters. This guy looks to establish a physical brand of football by plowing every single defender into the ground. https://t.co/HokxpRLbvJ

If David Ojabo is still on the board at 24, the Cowboys might decide to take a top-ten draft pick with a torn Achilles. It will take some time, but Ojabo could be a mainstay on the edge.

We mentioned Zeke, but they aren't going to take a running back in the first two rounds. But they could look at Tyler Allgeier or Rachaad White in the later rounds.

