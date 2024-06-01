Dak Prescott's uncertain future with Cowboys takes a turn amid contract delays

  • NFL
  • Schedule ⚡
  • Dynasty Trade Analyzer
  • Teams
    chevron-down
    NFL Teams
    All NFL
    AFC EAST
    Buffalo Bills logo Buffalo Bills
    Miami Dolphins logo Miami Dolphins
    New England Patriots logo New England Patriots
    New York Jets logo New York Jets
    AFC WEST
    Denver Broncos logo Denver Broncos
    Kansas City Chiefs logo Kansas City Chiefs
    Las Vegas Raiders logo Las Vegas Raiders
    Los Angeles Chargers logo Los Angeles Chargers
    AFC NORTH
    Baltimore Ravens logo Baltimore Ravens
    Cincinnati Bengals logo Cincinnati Bengals
    Cleveland Browns logo Cleveland Browns
    Pittsburgh Steelers logo Pittsburgh Steelers
    AFC SOUTH
    Houston Texans logo Houston Texans
    Indianapolis Colts logo Indianapolis Colts
    Jacksonville Jaguars logo Jacksonville Jaguars
    Tennessee Titans logo Tennessee Titans
    NFC EAST
    Dallas Cowboys logo Dallas Cowboys
    New York Giants logo New York Giants
    Philadelphia Eagles logo Philadelphia Eagles
    Washington Commanders logo Washington Commanders
    NFC WEST
    Arizona Cardinals logo Arizona Cardinals
    Los Angeles Rams logo Los Angeles Rams
    San Francisco 49ers logo San Francisco 49ers
    Seattle Seahawks logo Seattle Seahawks
    NFC NORTH
    Chicago Bears logo Chicago Bears
    Detroit Lions logo Detroit Lions
    Green Bay Packers logo Green Bay Packers
    Minnesota Vikings logo Minnesota Vikings
    NFC SOUTH
    Atlanta Falcons logo Atlanta Falcons
    Carolina Panthers logo Carolina Panthers
    New Orleans Saints logo New Orleans Saints
    Tampa Bay Buccaneers logo Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  • Tools
    chevron-down
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer icon
    Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer
    >
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer icon
    NFL Start/Sit Optimizer
    >
    Odds Calculator
    Odds Calculator icon
    Odds Calculator
    >
    Parlay Calculator
    Parlay Calculator icon
    Parlay Calculator
    >
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    NFL Playoff Predictor icon
    NFL Playoff Predictor
    >
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    DFS Lineup Optimizer icon
    DFS Lineup Optimizer
    >
  • Playoff Predictor ⚡
  • Playoff Chances
  • Mock Draft Simulator
  • 2024 Draft Big Board
  • Standings
  • Depth Charts
  • Stat Leaders
  • Start/ Sit Optimizer
  • Patrick Mahomes
  • NFL Mock Draft 2024
  • Tony Pauline
  • 2024 Scouting Reports
  • home icon
  • NFL
  • Dak Prescott's uncertain future with Cowboys takes a turn amid contract delays

Dak Prescott's uncertain future with Cowboys takes a turn amid contract delays

By Nick Igbokwe
Modified Jun 01, 2024 14:02 GMT
Indianapolis Colts v Dallas Cowboys
Dak Prescott's uncertain future with Cowboys takes a turn amid contract delays

Dak Prescott's future is a major concern ahead of the upcoming NFL season. The perennial Pro Bowler's contract expires in 2025, but little has been heard from the Cowboys front office about a renewal.

Ahead of the 2024 season, ESPN Senior NFL Jeremy Flower says that Dallas wants Prescott long term, but talks have been slow thus far. The parties have all summer to hash out the existing issues.

"They are all in on re-signing Dak Prescott. Eventually, they just haven't shown it yet. I'm told behind the scenes they've made it clear they don't want him to hit free agency in 2025," J Fowler of ESPN said.
also-read-trending Trending

Dak Prescott enjoyed a career year in 2023

Dak Prescott played the best football of his career in the 2023-24 NFL season. He recorded 4,516 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 72.7 QBR.

Prescott ended the 2023-24 season with the most touchdowns, second-best QBR and third-most passing yards in the NFL. Following his stellar performances, Prescott finished second, behind Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in league MVP voting.

Prescott recorded over 4,000 passing yards for the third time in his eight-year professional career. He's the undisputed offensive lynchpin of the Cowboys heading into Year 9.

He will be joined by a familiar face in 2024 as Ezekiel Elliott rejoins the team after a brief stint with the New England Patriots. Elliot was drafted alongside Prescott in the 2016 NFL Draft and will be tasked with leading the Cowboys' running back committee for a pivotal 2024-25 season.

What to expect from Dak Prescott and Cowboys in 2024?

The Dallas Cowboys had a typically impressive regular season in the 2023-24 NFL season. They ended the regular season with a 12-5 record, recording wins against playoff-caliber franchises like the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions.

However, the Cowboys failed to meet preseason expectations, as they were unceremoniously dumped out by the Green Bay Packers in the wildcard round. The Packers beat the Cowboys 48-32 despite Prescott's 403-passing yard game.

Cowboys fans will expect major improvements in 2024 as the franchise tries to end its Super Bowl duck with one of the most expensively assembled teams in the league. The time might be now for Prescott and Co.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी