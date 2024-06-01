Dak Prescott's uncertain future with Cowboys takes a turn amid contract delays

Dak Prescott's future is a major concern ahead of the upcoming NFL season. The perennial Pro Bowler's contract expires in 2025, but little has been heard from the Cowboys front office about a renewal.

Ahead of the 2024 season, ESPN Senior NFL Jeremy Flower says that Dallas wants Prescott long term, but talks have been slow thus far. The parties have all summer to hash out the existing issues.

"They are all in on re-signing Dak Prescott. Eventually, they just haven't shown it yet. I'm told behind the scenes they've made it clear they don't want him to hit free agency in 2025," J Fowler of ESPN said.

Dak Prescott enjoyed a career year in 2023

Dak Prescott played the best football of his career in the 2023-24 NFL season. He recorded 4,516 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 72.7 QBR.

Prescott ended the 2023-24 season with the most touchdowns, second-best QBR and third-most passing yards in the NFL. Following his stellar performances, Prescott finished second, behind Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson in league MVP voting.

Prescott recorded over 4,000 passing yards for the third time in his eight-year professional career. He's the undisputed offensive lynchpin of the Cowboys heading into Year 9.

He will be joined by a familiar face in 2024 as Ezekiel Elliott rejoins the team after a brief stint with the New England Patriots. Elliot was drafted alongside Prescott in the 2016 NFL Draft and will be tasked with leading the Cowboys' running back committee for a pivotal 2024-25 season.

What to expect from Dak Prescott and Cowboys in 2024?

The Dallas Cowboys had a typically impressive regular season in the 2023-24 NFL season. They ended the regular season with a 12-5 record, recording wins against playoff-caliber franchises like the Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Philadelphia Eagles and the Detroit Lions.

However, the Cowboys failed to meet preseason expectations, as they were unceremoniously dumped out by the Green Bay Packers in the wildcard round. The Packers beat the Cowboys 48-32 despite Prescott's 403-passing yard game.

Cowboys fans will expect major improvements in 2024 as the franchise tries to end its Super Bowl duck with one of the most expensively assembled teams in the league. The time might be now for Prescott and Co.