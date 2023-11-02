Dak Prescott and Sarah Jane Ramos make most of Halloween by spending precious time with Cowboys QB's nephew

Last Sunday, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys defeated the Los Angeles Rams 43-20 to solidify themselves as one of the best teams in the NFC. The two-time Pro Bowl quarterback was masterful in that game, throwing for four touchdowns against one interception

Two days later, he and his girlfriend, Sara Jane Ramos, celebrated Halloween with his nephew Jace McKenzie II, aka Mak (the son of his older brother Thaddeus ). In the photo, which originated from Ramos' Instagram Stories, Mak can be seen wearing a furry costume as he sits beside his uncle:

Dak Prescott celebrating Halloween with his girlfriend and nephew

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Dak Prescott enjoying rushing return as Cowboys prepare for Eagles

This Sunday, Dak Prescott and the Dallas Cowboys have a very important matchup: they visit the league-leading Philadelphia Eagles, who boast arguably one of the most talented rosters this season.

That is not to say the Cowboys have a weak roster: they themselves have a very deep roster littered with Pro Bowlers. But outside of a 14-20 loss at the crumbling New York Jets, the Eagles have been nigh-untouchable rather than so-so.

However, Prescott has an idea on how to engineer a win: run more. Ever since he gruesomely broke his ankle in 2020 and underwent two subsequent surgeries, he has been limited in his dual-threat abilities, which were a focal point of his game from college to his early days in Arlington.

But with him fully healed, he has embraced his legs again, as he told the Fort-Worth Star-Telegram:

“I’ve made the effort, been conscious about it throughout the week watching film. That was something that I took away from that game as I’ve got to get that going. It just benefits everybody. I mean, it benefits the offensive line, they’ll start rushing different, make blocks easier on them, gets guys open off of their breaks.

"As long as they give me lanes and as long as that’s happening, that’s me listening to my feet as we’ve talked about, and just yet playing the game so it’s a little 50/50.”

He currently has 104 yards and a touchdown on 23 rushing attempts.