Dak Prescott sends 1-word message as Jake Mangum makes MLB history with Tampa Bay Rays

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott hyped up Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Jake Mangum after his historic performance against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night. Mangum went 4-for-4 in just his second MLB game while adding two stolen bases to help the Rays beat the Pirates 6-1 under the lights at George M. Steinbrenner Field.

Ad

In doing so, Mangum became the first MLB player since 1901 to record four hits (including an XBH) along with multiple steals in his first two appearances. On Tuesday, Prescott reposted Mangum's achievement on Instagram with a one-word message for the Rays star.

"HailSTATE," Prescott wrote on his IG story while also tagging Mangum.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Image via _4dak Instagram

Looking to predict NFL playoff Scenarios? Try our NFL Playoff Predictor for real-time simulations and stay ahead of the game!

Prescott's message to Mangum referred to the fact that they both attended college at Mississippi State. They both represented the Bulldogs in different sports.

Ad

Trending

Prescott redshirted his freshman year in 2011, but he was the starting QB for the Bulldogs for the next four years. He earned several individual honors at Mississippi State before the Dallas Cowboys drafted him in the fourth round in 2016.

Meanwhile, Mangum played baseball for Mississippi State for four years, from 2016 to 2019. He recorded 383 hits, 229 runs and five home runs across 262 games. The New York Mets drafted Magnum in the fourth round of the 2019 MLB draft. He was traded to the Miami Marlins in December 2022 and then traded to the Rays in December 2023.

Ad

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott expected to get Texas WR as offensive weapon in 2025 NFL draft

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott - Source: Getty

The Dallas Cowboys are projected to take Texas wideout Matthew Golden in the first round of this year's NFL draft to give Dak Prescott another offensive weapon for next season.

Ad

The Cowboys hold the No. 12 pick in the first round and need to bolster their offense if they want to contend for the Super Bowl. They are reportedly linked with drafting a running back in the first round.

It will be interesting to see how Dallas goes about building its offense around Prescott.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.