Dak Prescott sends message as Cowboys legend Tyron Smith announces NFL retirement

On Tuesday, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport reported that Dallas Cowboys legend Tyron Smith would be retiring from the NFL. Rapoport said that Smith would sign a one-day contract with the Cowboys so that he could retire with the team he spent a large portion of his career with. Rapoport wrote:

"Sources: #Cowboys legendary LT Tyron Smith is set to sign a one-day contract and retire as one of the organization’s all-time greats. A five-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowler, Smith played 13 stellar seasons in Dallas before his final season with the #Jets."

After the news was made public, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott released an Instagram story praising his longtime teammate.

"I always got your Back, as you had Mine! Enjoy Retirement!! Grrrrr @tyronsmith77," Prescott wrote.

Dak Prescott Instagram Story

Prescott and Smith played together for the Cowboys between the 2016 and 2023 seasons. Prior to the start of the 2024 campaign, Smith signed a one-year contract with the New York Jets.

Smith was one of the top offensive linemen in the NFL during his time with Dallas. He was selected in the first round, No. 9 overall, in the 2011 NFL Draft. Smith went on to become a two-time First-Team All-Pro, a three-time Second-Team All-Pro, an eight-time Pro Bowler, and a member of the NFL's 2010 All-Decade Team.

Tyron Smith's career NFL earnings

Tyron Smith retires as one of the most accomplished players over the past decade. According to Spotrac, Smith's career earnings account for $128,347,504.

Smith's first rookie contract saw him sign a four-year deal worth $12.5 million. His next deal saw him sign for another eight seasons worth $97.6 million with the Cowboys. Finally, his final contract with the Cowboys was a one-year deal worth $6 million after restructuring his deal.

After those deals, Smith signed a major contract with the Jets in March 2024. He signed a one-year contract worth $6.5 million to join Aaron Rodgers in New York. However, Smith and the Jets struggled in 2024.

Smith will now officially retire as a member of the Cowboys franchise.

