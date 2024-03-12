Dak Prescott sexual assault allegation lawsuit: Cowboys QB’s lawyer releases statement slamming “malicious lies” in $100,000,000 case

Dak Prescott is filing a lawsuit today, which accuses a woman of making a false sexual-assault allegation to try and extort $100 million out of the quarterback.

The inciden, which allegedly occurred in 2017, is one the legal team of Prescott has vehemently denied.

His lawyer, Levi McCarthern, said in a statement:

"Mr. Prescott — a new father to a baby girl — has great empathy for survivors of sexual assault. He fervently believes that all perpetrators of such crimes should be punished to the fullest extent of the law.

"To be clear, Mr. Prescott has never engaged in any nonconsensual, sexual conduct with anyone. Lies hurt. Especially, malicious lies. We will not allow the Defendant and her legal team to profit from this attempt to extort millions from Mr. Prescott.”

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback is seeking damages in excess of $1 million for the accusations.

Everything we know so far about the Dak Prescott lawsuit

Dak Prescott is suing his accusers

This is not a brand-new allegation. It's an older one that dates back to an older alleged incident in 2017.

Dak Prescott is fighting it in court by suing the accusers for what he and his lawyers say are false claims aimed at extortion.

In the original lawsuit, the defendant claimed that Prescott "sexually assaulted her in the backseat of his SUV in 2017 in Plano, Texas", according to Yahoo! Sports. That allegedly occurred after the conclusion of Prescott's first year in the NFL.

The letter detailing the alleged incident was shared to Mississippi State, the Cowboys' QB's alma mater. It was then given to the lawyers, but it asked for $100 million to keep quiet about the assault.

The letter read:

[The accuser] has had to live with this pain and trauma for 7 years. It affected her relationship with her fiancé and her everyday existence so much that she had to attend therapy and counseling and will require future therapy and counseling. She has suffered mental anguish that is unimaginable dealing with the trauma of being a sexual assault of victim."

"Despite the tragic events, she is willing to forego pursuing criminal charges, along with disclosing this information to the public, in exchange for compensating her for the mental anguish she has suffered.”

The letter also sought a public response from Prescott, who has said nothing about it. The Cowboys also declined to comment on the matter.